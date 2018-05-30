The Latest: Former Missouri justice questions Greitens deal

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Wedding guests cheered a couple as they tied the knot over Memorial Day Weekend

Starbucks closes thousands of stores, asking employees to talk about race

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

Harvey Weinstein won't testify before the New York grand jury weighing whether to indict him on rape and other sex charges.

Authorities say at least two people injured when a crane collapses in a Florida neighborhood.

(Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A crane boom crashed into several homes, causing injuries in Lauderhill, Fla., on Wednesday afternoon, May 30, 2018, a fire official said. Authorities say at least two people were injured when the crane...

Philadelphia 76ers GM Bryan Colangelo denying online report connecting the executive to Twitter accounts that include posts critical of Embiid, Fultz.

St. Louis' top prosecutor is pushing back against Gov. Eric Greitens' past statements that the charges she initially filed against him were part of a coordinated "witch hunt.".

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

A court-appointed official has given a New York judge an upbeat report on how fast attorney-client privilege designations are being applied to materials seized from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

Even in surrender, Missouri governor goes out fighting

(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...

Poll: More young people say politicians care what they think

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhode...

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on the resignation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

A former Missouri Supreme Court chief justice says a prosecutor's agreement to drop a criminal case against Gov. Eric Greitens following his resignation is "a good result for him."

Michael Wolff said Wednesday that it's possible that Greitens supporters were counting Missouri House votes on his impeachment and concluded he couldn't avoid it. Greitens plans to step down Friday.

Wolff also is a retired Saint Louis University law school dean. He said Greitens will leave office admitting to "doing nothing" and it's possible that in six months that he will say a "liberal cabal" pushed him out.

Wolff also said it's "surprising" that the agreement would protect the prosecutor and her staff from being sued over their actions.

He said, "I don't know if I've ever seen that."

___

4 p.m.

A former federal prosecutor says that an agreement to drop a criminal case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens when he resigned is a "fair resolution" to the case.

Jean Paul Bradshaw II said Wednesday that the St. Louis city prosecutor's office accomplished the "greatest public benefit" it could with Greitens' departure from office. Bradshaw is a Kansas City attorney who served as U.S. attorney for western Missouri in 1989-93.

Greitens plans to step down Friday. Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner agreed to drop a felony charge of computer data tampering. The charge accused Greitens of improperly suing a donor list for a charity he founded for his 2016 campaign.

Bradshaw said Greitens' resignation makes the agreement to drop the case appropriate because the state can "get back to doing business."

___

1 p.m.

A St. Louis judge has agreed to dismiss a felony computer data tampering case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Circuit Judge Rex Burlison on Wednesday approved an agreement reached by Greitens' attorneys and the St. Louis circuit attorney's office. Greitens announced his resignation on Tuesday. It is effective 5 p.m. Friday.

The dismissal agreement has seven stipulations, two of which are sealed and unavailable to the public. One of the open stipulations states that Greitens has agreed to release Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner and everyone in her office from civil liability.

Greitens also was indicted in February on invasion of privacy stemming from an alleged affair with his St. Louis hairdresser in 2015. The charge was dropped earlier this month. A special prosecutor is deciding whether to refile that case.

___

12:35 p.m.

A county judge ordered attorneys to preserve data from phones targeted in an investigation into a text-deleting phone app used by Gov. Eric Greitens and some of his staff.

Circuit Judge Jon Beetem on Wednesday ordered Robert Thompson, who is representing Greitens' office, to compile a list of those who used the Confide app, along with the telephone numbers they used.

Attorney Mark Pedroli filed a lawsuit contending Greitens and his top staff violated the state's open records laws by using the app.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports Beetem's ordered Pedroli and Thompson to present draft lists of the data on the phones by the end of the day.

Thompson had filed a motion seeking time to confer with Lt. Gov. Mike Parson about whether to continue to defend the case after Parson becomes governor Friday.

___

This story corrects the spelling of Greitens in one reference.

___

12:10 p.m.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis' top prosecutor says the office agreed to drop a computer tampering charge against Gov. Eric Greitens after his attorneys suggested he would resign if the case was dismissed.

Susan Ryan, a spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, told The Associated Press that defense attorneys approached the office and Gardner agreed to their proposal.

Defense attorney Jim Martin acknowledged reaching out to Gardner to resolve the issue but added, "I don't think that's exactly the full play." He didn't elaborate.

Martin says he expects a felony invasion of privacy charge against Greitens will be resolved soon as well. A special prosecutor is weighing whether to refile that charge.

___

This item corrects that Gardner agreed to the defense proposal.

___

11:30 a.m.

Defense attorney Jim Martin says he's happy "we've eliminated the issue" of the computer tampering charge against departing Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Wednesday that she's dropping that charge against Greitens. A special prosecutor is considering whether to refile an invasion of privacy charge against him. Martin says he thinks "we'll resolve that soon" but would not elaborate.

Martin says "it's now time to leave the governor alone and let him and his family heal."

___

11:20 a.m.

St. Louis' top prosecutor is pushing back against Gov. Eric Greitens' past statements that the charges she initially filed against him were part of a coordinated "witch hunt."

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Wednesday that she's dropping the computer tampering charge against Greitens, who is resigning on Friday. A special prosecutor is weighing whether to refile another criminal charge against him.

Gardner says she made the agreement to dismiss the computer charge after conversations with Greitens' attorneys. She says there was enough evidence to bring the charge but that if he were convicted, it's unlikely Greitens would have served any jail time due to his status as a first-time offender.

As for Greitens allegations of a witch hunt, Gardner said she rejects his "shameful personal attacks" and "dangerous and false rhetoric about the criminal justice system and the rule of law."

___

11:05 a.m.

Missouri's top legislative leaders are meeting with Lt. Gov. Mike Parson to plan the transition in power when Gov. Eric Greitens resigns.

Parson met Wednesday with House Speaker Todd Richardson, Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard and Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe.

The lawmakers said they have invited Parson to deliver a speech to a joint session of the Legislature in the coming weeks.

Greitens announced Tuesday that he was resigning Friday instead of continuing to fight a criminal charge and potential impeachment proceedings over alleged sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.

Among those meeting Wednesday with Parson was Sarah Steelman, Greitens' administration commissioner. Parson also was receiving enhanced security that is supplied to incoming governors.

___

10:40 a.m.

The prosecutor's office in St. Louis will drop a felony charge of computer data tampering against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now that the Republican governor has announced his resignation.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced the decision Wednesday, a day after Greitens' surprise announcement that he would step down effective Friday afternoon.

The charge, filed in April following an investigation by the Missouri attorney general's office, accused Greitens of using a donor list from the veterans charity he founded, The Mission Continues, for his 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

Greitens also was indicted on felony invasion of privacy in February in St. Louis, stemming from an extramarital affair in 2015. The case was dismissed earlier this month and a special prosecutor in Jackson County is still considering whether to refile the charge.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect the charity's name as The Mission Continues.

___

9 a.m.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is planning to explain the resolution of criminal charges against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Gardner's news conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She said Tuesday that her office has reached a "fair and just resolution" on charges of tampering with a computer against Greitens.

Greitens announced the same day that he is resigning as governor, effective Friday.

A felony indictment in February accused Greitens of taking an unauthorized and compromising photo of a St. Louis woman during an extramarital affair in 2015.

The charge was dropped earlier this month, but Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker was appointed special prosecutor to consider whether to refile it.

Baker said in a statement that the investigation is ongoing.

___

8:30 a.m.

On a dreary overcast day, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens stood in a light rain near the Governor's Mansion and recounted his grueling training as a Navy SEAL officer to suggest he would never quit fighting allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.

Less than two weeks later, Greitens announced Tuesday that he is quitting with his mission incomplete.

Greitens' departure will become official at 5 p.m. Friday - marking a stunning political defeat for the 44-year-old, self-made warrior-philosopher who had aspirations of someday becoming president.

For those fellow Republicans who had strenuously urged his resignation, Greitens' exit provides the divided party a chance to reunify at the start of a summer campaign season in which it's seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.

