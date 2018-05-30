Domestic violence shelter being custom-built to include pets

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.

(NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...

Rapper Meek Mill is back in a Philadelphia courtroom, hoping to get his appeal moved to a different judge and a new trial.

Dozens of women say a former gynecologist made creepy comments, improperly took photos and did other cringe-worthy acts during exams, but experts say he would likely only go to prison if evidence shows his actions went beyond dubious doctoring.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). People enter the University of Southern California's Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Four former USC students have sued the school and an ex-campus gynecologist who they accuse of sexual b...

(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...

Soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection, still raising possible flood threat.

(Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Dania Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguard Michael Vasta paddles out, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, as his colleague Peter Fournier watches from a beach tower in Dania Beach, Fla.

In New York, a novel domestic violence shelter is being custom-built to include pets.

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, as they look at Dr. Natarajan's winning word, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill...

A Kentucky fire official says about a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexington.

Authorities say a New Jersey police officer took part in the assault of a patient at a hospital and recorded another assault of the same patient on his cellphone, then didn't report either incident.

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - From easy-to-clean floors to a grooming room to a color palette toned for dog and cat eyes, a building rising in New York is clearly a place for pets.

But it's not an animal hospital or a doggy daycare. Rather, it's what organizers say is the nation's first domestic violence shelter custom-built for victims to keep their pets in their apartments.

Expected to open in October and house up to 100 people, it builds on a growing roster of shelters that accommodate animals so their owners won't hesitate to leave abusive homes. Organizers say it's the first specifically designed for every apartment to house people with pets.

"By doing so from the ground up, with not only humans in mind but pets in mind, it's going to allow for a fuller recovery for pets and the entire family," says Dr. Kurt Venator, chief veterinary officer of Nestle Purina PetCare Co., which is contributing supplies and expertise to the $20 million project.

The Urban Resource Institute, a shelter operator, is running the facility, financed through private donations and some government support.

Studies have documented links between domestic violence and animal cruelty and have noted some victims' reluctance to leave without their pets. Some fear their abusers will retaliate by harming the animals.

The number of pet-friendly domestic violence shelters nationwide has grown from four in 2008 to dozens in recent years. But about 97 percent of shelters still don't accept pets, according to Urban Resource Institute CEO Nathaniel Fields. (Some of them do help arrange foster care.)

URI has opened 52 pet-friendly apartments around New York City in the last four years but still got about 350 more requests than it could fulfill.

Advocates for pet-friendly shelters have faced questions about whether accommodating animals siphons focus and resources from abused people, or how people who fear for their lives can think about their pets.

But for many victims, Fields says, "it's not an either-or."

Hope Dawson adopted her dog, Coco, to cheer up her two children after they awoke to sounds of thrown objects crashing and then saw police lead her boyfriend away from their Houston home in December 2015. She soon decided to move to New York to get away from him.

She had savings and a housing voucher but couldn't find an apartment and eventually moved with her kids into a no-pets shelter. An agency agreed to board Coco for 30 days; after that, the family would have to consider giving her up. Dawson still gets emotional thinking what that would have been like for kids who had already been through a lot.

"The way she just looks and interacts with us and makes us feel so comforted and cared for, that was something that would not be able to be replaced, and we needed it so much," says Dawson, 32. "When she was reunited with us, it really did bring that light back into our situation."

URI's facilities have welcomed 118 animals in four years - cats, dogs, turtles, birds, fish, a guinea pig and a bearded dragon.

The new seven-story, 30-apartment shelter will have a shared pet-grooming room and a secluded dog park, so residents fearful of abusers finding them don't have to leave to walk dogs.

Windows won't open wide enough for cats to get out, but there may be shelves so felines can look outside. Flooring won't be too slippery or too sticky for paws. Paint won't be bright white, as some manmade white materials may appear fluorescent to cats and dogs, Venator said.

Dawson, meanwhile, moved her family into its own apartment after six months in shelter. She's working as a ride-hailing service driver, her kids are in middle school, and Coco is doing well.

"When life happens and it comes at you really hard, having a pet," she says, "really does help."

___

Online: Urban Resource Institute pet-friendly shelter program: http://urinyc.org/program/uripals/

