Judge denies Meek Mill request for new trial, judge removal

Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-05-30 15:17:06 GMT
(Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Dania Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguard Michael Vasta paddles out, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, as his colleague Peter Fournier watches from a beach tower in Dania Beach, Fla.
Soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection, still raising possible flood threat.More >>
Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-05-30 15:17:02 GMT
(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...
AP-NORC/MTV poll: Young people feel more empowered in politics as midterms loom.More >>
Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-05-30 15:16:54 GMT
(NCI Center for Cancer Research/NIH via AP). This undated microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human colon cancer cells with the cell nuclei stained red. According to new American Cancer Society guidelines released on We...
New guidelines says US adults should begin colon cancer screenings at 45, not 50.More >>
Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:16 AM EDT2018-05-30 15:16:47 GMT
Authorities say a New Jersey police officer took part in the assault of a patient at a hospital and recorded another assault of the same patient on his cellphone, then didn't report either incident.More >>
Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-05-30 15:09:16 GMT
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, as they look at Dr. Natarajan's winning word, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill...
Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.More >>
Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:09 AM EDT2018-05-30 15:09:03 GMT
(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.More >>
Wednesday, May 30 2018 11:00 AM EDT2018-05-30 15:00:07 GMT
(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...
Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.More >>
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.
