OKC Zoo Guests Invited To Celebrate 50 Years With Cindy The Chimp

Guests visiting the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden Saturday, June 2, are invited to celebrate half a century of Cindy the chimpanzee in the Great EscApe outdoor habitat from 10-11 a.m.

Cindy, best known for her love of blankets, will be presented with a special picnic-themed animal enrichment activity in honor of her half century of life. Zoo guests are encouraged to join the fun by bringing blankets for Cindy and leaving them at Guest Services in the Entry Plaza.

If more blankets are raised than Cindy can use in a reasonable amount of time, the surplus will be donated to a local animal welfare organization. In addition to the animal enrichment, sweet treats will be available for guests along with information about recycling electronic devices such as cell phones and how it reduces the need for coltan mining in natural chimpanzee environments.

While Cindy’s exact birthday is not known, records show she was born in 1968. She came to the OKC Zoo in October 2007 and has spent the last decade inspiring guests and caretakers with her fun, playful attitude.

She enjoys interacting with her troop and with guests, especially young children, through the viewing glass. Other members of the OKC Zoo chimpanzee troop are Qadeer, 33; Kito, 31; Mwami, 29; Kirsty, 17; Zoe, 9; Siri, 7; and Ruben, 6. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) reports the median life expectancy for female chimpanzees is 37.4 years.

“Cindy is very special, both to guests and to her caretakers,” Robin Newby, Great EscApe assistant curator, said. “She enjoys blankets, even in the summer months, and is known for always having one with her. I’m glad we get to celebrate this half century milestone.”