Report: Boston harbor barrier could take 30 years, cost $12B

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Eric Greitens' planned resignation as Missouri governor will elevate another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.

Eric Greitens' planned resignation as Missouri governor will elevate another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...

Officials have knocked on the doors of Hawaii residents riding out an erupting volcano on Hawaii's Big Island as rivers of lava flowed toward the ocean.

Officials have knocked on the doors of Hawaii residents riding out an erupting volcano on Hawaii's Big Island as rivers of lava flowed toward the ocean.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this Saturday, May 26, 2018, image released by the U.S. Geological Survey HVO shows an aerial view of fissure 22 looking toward the south, as Kilauea Volcano continues its eruption cycle near Pahoa on the island of K...

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this Saturday, May 26, 2018, image released by the U.S. Geological Survey HVO shows an aerial view of fissure 22 looking toward the south, as Kilauea Volcano continues its eruption cycle near Pahoa on the island of K...

A semi-truck made in Washington state dumped about 40,000 pounds (more than 18,000 kilograms) of chicken feathers across Interstate 5.

A semi-truck made in Washington state dumped about 40,000 pounds (more than 18,000 kilograms) of chicken feathers across Interstate 5.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is resigning, marking a stunning political defeat for a promising new politician with aspirations of one day becoming president.

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

(Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens reads from a prepared statement as he announces his resignation during a news conference, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, at the state Capitol, in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens res...

Fresh from another devastating flash flood that ripped apart their historic Maryland town, hundreds again ask themselves: 'Should I stay or should I go?'.

Fresh from another devastating flash flood that ripped apart their historic Maryland town, hundreds again ask themselves: 'Should I stay or should I go?'.

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman s...

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman s...

Connecticut prosecutors plan to appeal the dismissal of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Connecticut prosecutors plan to appeal the dismissal of Kennedy cousin Michael Skakel's murder conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A pathway flanked by six stones meant to symbolize strength and determination will be added to the Sept. 11 memorial site in lower Manhattan to honor the rescue and recovery workers who toiled for months at ground zero.

A pathway flanked by six stones meant to symbolize strength and determination will be added to the Sept. 11 memorial site in lower Manhattan to honor the rescue and recovery workers who toiled for months at ground...

A Kentucky fire official says about a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexington.

A Kentucky fire official says about a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexington.

(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...

(AP Photo/Joe Skipper). FILE - In this March 24, 2018 file photo, people take part in a "March For Our Lives" rally Saturday, March 24, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. TA new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV reveal...

Soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection, still raising possible flood threat.

Soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection, still raising possible flood threat.

(Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Dania Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguard Michael Vasta paddles out, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, as his colleague Peter Fournier watches from a beach tower in Dania Beach, Fla.

(Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Dania Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguard Michael Vasta paddles out, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, as his colleague Peter Fournier watches from a beach tower in Dania Beach, Fla.

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) - A harbor barrier to protect Boston from rising seas and increased flooding due to climate change could cost nearly $12 billion and take more than 30 years to complete, according to a new analysis from the University of Massachusetts-Boston.

The researchers cautioned city leaders from pursuing the barrier idea. Instead, they recommended the city continue to make investments in relatively cheaper and quicker "shore-based" protections, such as temporary flood walls and berms that already are being tried in some low-lying neighborhoods.

Boston could revisit the barrier idea in a few decades, when the impacts of those cheaper alternatives could be measured and technological advances might make a harborwide barrier more feasible, Paul Kirshen, the UMass-Boston professor who led the project, said in an interview ahead of the report's release Wednesday.

"We're confident that shore-based solutions can get us through to 2070 or 2080," he said. "So the earliest we might need a barrier system is near the end of the century."

The report is being released as part of "Boston Harbor for All," a summit focused on protecting Boston's booming harborfront from the impact of climate change. The study was prompted by the city's 2016 Climate Ready Boston report , which recommended studying the feasibility of a harbor barrier to protect the city from coastal flooding.

The team, which also included researchers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and other organizations, looked at two possible designs for a gated harbor barrier.

The smallest would run about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) from Logan International Airport to the Seaport area of South Boston and cost about $6.5 billion to $8.7 billion. A larger one stretching about 4 miles from Winthrop to Hull -two coastal Boston suburbs - could cost $8 billion to $11.8 billion and would also be the largest such barrier in the world.

Each would take at least until 2050 to build and not cause major negative impacts to the harbor ecosystem, the report found.

But the barriers would not mitigate tidal flooding that sometimes affects the city and could prove disruptive to maritime traffic, as the barrier gates would likely have to be closed more frequently as sea levels rise, the report concluded.

The researchers argued that berms and other cheaper landscaping alternatives, on the other hand, could help address tidal flooding problems as well as provide other community benefits, such as the creation of more public spaces and parkland.

"We really can improve the quality of life of people living on the shore," Kirshen said. "You don't get those amenities with a barrier system."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.