Stormy's lawyer ends bid for role in Cohen case

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

President Donald Trump is warning his supporters against being "complacent" this fall

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Lawyers for President Donald Trump and his personal attorney, Michael Cohen, are appearing again before a judge in New York as part of an ongoing legal tussle about records seized from Cohen by the FBI

Dozens of women say a former gynecologist made creepy comments, improperly took photos and did other cringe-worthy acts during exams, but experts say he would likely only go to prison if evidence shows his actions went beyond dubious doctoring.

Dozens of women say a former gynecologist made creepy comments, improperly took photos and did other cringe-worthy acts during exams, but experts say he would likely only go to prison if evidence shows his actions...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). People enter the University of Southern California's Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Four former USC students have sued the school and an ex-campus gynecologist who they accuse of sexual b...

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). People enter the University of Southern California's Engemann Student Health Center in Los Angeles, Tuesday, May 22, 2018. Four former USC students have sued the school and an ex-campus gynecologist who they accuse of sexual b...

A man who spent 15 years in prison for the 2001 killing of a teenager has been freed after a judge agreed with prosecutors that he didn't commit the crime.

A man who spent 15 years in prison for the 2001 killing of a teenager has been freed after a judge agreed with prosecutors that he didn't commit the crime.

The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for Action".

The head of Oregon's emergency management agency apologized late Tuesday after a cryptic emergency alert message was forced out to cellphones around the state's third-largest city warning residents to "Prepare for...

(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...

(AP Photo/Tom James). Supermarket shelves are stripped bare of bottled water in Salem, Ore., late Tuesday May 29, 2018, after officials warned residents that tap water was unsafe for children and the elderly due to an algae bloom. The head of Oregon's ...

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL's request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

A judge has thrown out a 2016 California law allowing terminally ill people to end their lives after finding that the Legislature illegally approved it during a special session.

With the Scripps National Spelling Bee extended to three days this year, longtime pronouncer Jacques Bailly finally needed some help.

With the Scripps National Spelling Bee extended to three days this year, longtime pronouncer Jacques Bailly finally needed some help.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Pronouncer Brian Sietsema, right, speaks during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). Pronouncer Brian Sietsema, right, speaks during the 3rd Round of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Two of Harvey Weinstein's accusers were in the audience as journalists whose work led to his arrest received their Pulitzer Prize awards.

Two of Harvey Weinstein's accusers were in the audience as journalists whose work led to his arrest received their Pulitzer Prize awards.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, second from right, his mother Mia Farrow, far right, Anabella Sciorra, far left, and Rosanna Arquette, second from left, two women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual mi...

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). Pulitzer Prize winner for public service Ronan Farrow, second from right, his mother Mia Farrow, far right, Anabella Sciorra, far left, and Rosanna Arquette, second from left, two women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexual mi...

Authorities say at least two people injured when a crane collapses in a Florida neighborhood.

Authorities say at least two people injured when a crane collapses in a Florida neighborhood.

(Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A crane boom crashed into several homes, causing injuries in Lauderhill, Fla., on Wednesday afternoon, May 30, 2018, a fire official said. Authorities say at least two people were injured when the crane...

(Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). A crane boom crashed into several homes, causing injuries in Lauderhill, Fla., on Wednesday afternoon, May 30, 2018, a fire official said. Authorities say at least two people were injured when the crane...

A New Jersey teacher has been convicted of simple assault of a student who hit his head on a cafeteria floor after authorities say she kicked a chair he was leaning back in.

A New Jersey teacher has been convicted of simple assault of a student who hit his head on a cafeteria floor after authorities say she kicked a chair he was leaning back in.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and TOM HAYS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, failed to persuade a judge Wednesday for more time to analyze millions of files seized by the FBI, but they did get one thing they wanted: Their TV tormentor, Stormy Daniels' attorney, withdrew a request to get a formal role in the case.

The federal judge, refereeing an ongoing legal tussle about which documents should be withheld from investigators because of attorney-client privilege, gave lawyers for Trump and Cohen until June 15 to finish reviewing 3.7 million paper and electronic files seized in the April raids.

The deadline for them to identify documents they believe are confidential was set over the objection of Cohen's lawyer, Todd Harrison.

"We're working around-the-clock," he told U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood, saying that even with a team of 15 lawyers "moving heaven and earth," they had only finished reviewing 1.3 million files so far and didn't expect to finish until mid-July.

"I don't know if we can make that," another Cohen lawyer, Stephen Ryan, said of the June 15 deadline.

Wood was unmoved, but she made comments in court that may have prompted Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, to withdraw a request to get a formal role in the legal negotiations.

Avenatti had applied to intervene in the case so he could ensure that any confidential records or recordings related to Daniels that were in Cohen's possession weren't improperly disclosed.

Much of Wednesday's hearing was consumed by spirited arguments about Avenatti's numerous public attacks on Cohen, mostly through live cable TV appearances. Cohen's lawyers have protested that the barrage was improper.

Wood told Avenatti that while he is free to speak his mind now, he would have to end his "publicity tour" and attacks on Cohen if he became part of the case. Lawyers practicing in the federal court in Manhattan must follow local rules barring statements that might taint prospective jurors.

Shortly after the court hearing, Avenatti withdrew his application, but not before appearing before TV cameras outside again and assailing Cohen and his legal team once more.

Among other things, Avenatti has accused Cohen's lawyers of giving a journalist an audio recording of a conversation between Daniels' former lawyer and Cohen.

Ryan denied that Cohen's lawyers gave recordings to a reporter, but said if his firm had, "it would be the biggest story in America."

He, in turn, told the judge Avenatti should be questioned about how he acquired certain bank records related to Cohen's business dealings that he recently made public. Ryan suggested prosecutors were behind it, saying they and Avenatti had become "strange bedfellows."

"There's a very strange thing going on," he said.

Daniels got a $130,000 payment from Cohen before the election in exchange for not speaking about an alleged sexual encounter with the president. Daniels has said she had sex once with Trump, in 2006. Trump denies it. Daniels was not in court Wednesday.

Special Master Barbara Jones said in a letter Tuesday that lawyers for Cohen, Trump and the Trump Organization have designated more than 250 items as subject to attorney-client privilege. She said the material includes data from a video recorder.

Judge Wood said if Trump and Cohen's lawyers don't finish reviewing material by June 15, the task of performing the attorney-client review will be handled by a special "taint team" of prosecutors walled off from those involved in the criminal probe.

Of the material seized from Cohen's home, hotel and office in April, only two old Blackberry phones and the contents of a shredder have yet to be turned over to Cohen's lawyers, prosecutors said.

The files, mostly from phones and electronic storage devices, were seized April 9 in raids on Cohen's Manhattan home and office. The raids initially drew an outcry from Trump, who claimed an attack on attorney-client privilege.

The raids on Cohen were triggered in part by a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, who separately is looking into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Wood became involved after Cohen came to court, complaining that he feared attorney-client privilege would not be protected.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.