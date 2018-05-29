Soggy Alberto churns inland, spreading rain widely

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Researchers studying the death toll in Puerto Rico during and after Hurricane Maria have come up with a new estimate.

Fresh from another devastating flash flood that ripped apart their historic Maryland town, hundreds again ask themselves: 'Should I stay or should I go?'.

Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.

Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.

California, US team up on an issue that divides them: pot

Soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection, still raising possible flood threat.

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.

Eric Greitens' abrupt resignation as Missouri governor has elevated another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.

A judge says a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee investigating allegations of misconduct by the Republican governor.

Officials have knocked on the doors of Hawaii residents riding out an erupting volcano on Hawaii's Big Island as rivers of lava flowed toward the ocean.

U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney defended himself at a debate Tuesday from attacks on his status as recent Utah transplant who has previously criticized President Donald Trump.

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - The soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection after downing trees, after triggering power outages and scattered flooding around the South.

Forecasters say what's left of the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is still capable of causing flash flooding, however.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that as Alberto's weakening system moves inland Wednesday, it still remains a potential menace. Flash flood watches were in effort for parts of several states from Alabama through Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, the Carolinas and Virginia and West Virginia.

In its wake, the large system caused more than 25,000 power outages in Alabama on Tuesday, a day after making landfall on the Florida Panhandle. Many of the outages were caused by trees rooted in soggy soil falling across utility lines. And while forecasters said the subtropical depression could dump several inches (centimeters) of rain inland, few major problems have been reported so far.

"We've had a lot of rain, but we got lucky. It was a constant rain but not a heavy rain," said Regina Myers, emergency management director in Walker County northwest of Birmingham.

Subtropical storm Alberto rolled ashore Monday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle before quickly weakening to a depression.

By Tuesday morning, beachcombers had returned to the white sands of the Northern Gulf.

In Cuba, flooding damaged an oil refinery and caused crude oil to spill into Cienfuegos Bay as the remnants of Alberto continued to drench the island in heavy rain. State-owned TV showed authorities using barriers Tuesday to try to contain the spill from the Cienfuegos refinery in central Cuba about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Havana.

In North Carolina, a television news anchor and a photojournalist were killed Monday while covering the weather, when a tree became uprooted from rain-soaked ground and toppled onto their SUV, authorities said. WYFF-TV of Greenville, South Carolina, said news anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer were killed.

"Two journalists working to keep the public informed about this storm have tragically lost their lives, and we mourn with their families, friends and colleagues," North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement.

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg issued a flash flood warning late Tuesday night for McDowell County in western North Carolina until early Wednesday. Emergency management also reported additional heavy rain moving into the warned area causing significant impacts county wide.

Alberto was more of a rainstorm than a wind threat, but the National Weather Service said at least one tornado had been confirmed.

The weather service said its meteorologists confirmed a weak tornado with maximum winds of 85 mph (147 kph) hit an area around Cameron, South Carolina, on Monday afternoon. No one was hurt.

____

Associated Press writers Jennifer Kay in Miami Beach, Florida, Kate Brumback in Atlanta and Jeffrey S. Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.