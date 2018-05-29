Police: Burglary Suspect Barricaded Inside NW OKC

A burglary suspect has barricaded himself inside a home in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded after two armed suspects robbed a business near NW 65th and Independence around 8:50 p.m.

Police blocked off the area to search for the suspects. Police said at least one suspect barricaded himself in a home on Eastman Drive, near Northwest 63rd and Independence.

A tac team has been called to the scene. This is a developing story.