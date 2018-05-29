Police Arrest 2 Burglary Suspects In NW OKC

Police arrested two suspects Tuesday night, after a burglary in northwest Oklahoma City.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers responded after the two armed suspects robbed a business near NW 65th and Independence around 8:50 p.m.

Police blocked off the area to search for the suspects and said at least one suspect barricaded himself in a home on Eastman Drive, near Northwest 63rd and Independence. After an hour, police said both suspects surrendered and were arrested without incident.

At this time, police have not released the suspects' names.

