Motorist Escapes injury After Rock Thrown At Windshield In NW OK - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Motorist Escapes injury After Rock Thrown At Windshield In NW OKC

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A motorist says someone threw a rock that hit her windshield Sunday night. 

Christine Dressel lives in Prairie Village, KS with her husband, but was in town over the weekend for a family member’s birthday. 

She says she was driving just South of Hefner on Rockwell at 9:40 p.m. when the rock struck her windshield, and nearly caused her to run off of the road. 

‘It’s scary, it’s freaky," Dressel said. 

David Herren lives nearby, and says there have been other motorists in the area recently that have been victimized in the same way.

“It’s for real.  Real damage, and pretty severe,” Herren said. 

Dressel says she filed a police report, and says she has been communicating with other victims on social media as well.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.