Storm Produces Basball-Sized Hail, Possible Tornado Near Erick

Storm Produces Basball-Sized Hail, Possible Tornado Near Erick

Posted: Updated:
By Briauna Brown, News9.com
ERICK, Oklahoma -

A tornado warning was issued for Beckham County and Greer County just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The tornado warned storm was moving across Erick when both police and fire departments reported a tornado on the ground just west of town.

The storm also brought baseball-sized hail and winds up to 80 mph.

Residents in the path of the storm were urged to take safety precautions.

The warning was canceled around 8:35 p.m.

Powered by Frankly
