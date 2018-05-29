Storm Produces Basball-Sized Hail, Possible Tornado Near Erick

A tornado warning was issued for Beckham County and Greer County just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The tornado warned storm was moving across Erick when both police and fire departments reported a tornado on the ground just west of town.

The storm also brought baseball-sized hail and winds up to 80 mph.

8:08 PM - VERY LARGE HAIL to the size of baseballs, potentially larger, moving directly into Sayre and most of southern Beckham county. This is our Hail Swath product which shows the path the largest hail has taken with the storm. #okwx @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/2KgZxrbBpv — David Payne (@tornadopayne) May 30, 2018

Residents in the path of the storm were urged to take safety precautions.

The warning was canceled around 8:35 p.m.