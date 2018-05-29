Thunder Guard Andre Roberson Undergoes Successful Surgery - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Thunder Guard Andre Roberson Undergoes Successful Surgery

Oklahoma City Thunder guard/forward Andre Roberson underwent a successful surgery Tuesday. 

According to report, Roberson had a left knee scope performed in Los Angeles, California at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthapedic Clinic to help enhance rehab activities and accelerate Roberson's rehab protocol. 

Roberson is expected to return for the start of the 2018-2019 season. 

