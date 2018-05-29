Police Investigating Deadly Stabbing, Crash In W. OKC

Police are investigating after a disturbance turns deadly in west Oklahoma City.

According to the OKC Police Department, officers responded to a reported disturbance at the Super 40 Inn located at 301 South Council.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims suffering from stab wounds. One man was pronounced dead at the scene and the other female victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Shortly after, police say a vehicle matching the suspect description was involved in a crash on eastbound I-40, near Agnew. Officers say the vehicle wrecked into a semi and two men were inside. There was a large amount of blood, but officers do believe one of those men was the suspect they were looking for in connection with the hotel. They were both taken to area hospitals.

It is not clear what led to the stabbing, but investigators believe the group of people knew each other prior to the fight.

“At this point we’re not really sure. There was some kind of altercation in the room and somebody, we don’t know who yet, produced a large knife and ended up with at least three people stabbed,” Officer Michael Norris of OCPD said.

Police says it is unclear if the suspect was injured in the struggle. No names have been released yet in the investigation.