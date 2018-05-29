OSBI Assisting Norman PD To Help Locate Missing 74-Year-Old Man

According to police, Charles French was last seen near the 4800 block of E. Rock Creek Road around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 2.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation is now assisting the Norman Police Department with their search to locate a missing 74-year-old man.

Authorities say French was in the process of moving from Grady County to Eastern Cleveland County on May 2. French's son filed a missing persons report after not seeing or hearing from his father since May 2.

Prior to moving, French was taken to the hospital on April 30, for head injuries sustained in a car accident. According to report, French refused medical treatment.

Authorities say French was described as being confused and exhibiting signs of dementia the day he left Grady County. He was last seen driving a 1991 GMC “Dually” pickup truck with Oklahoma Tag Number BZC-878.

Now, OSBI and Norman Police are seeking the public's help to locate French.

Anyone with information about French or the vehicle he was last seen driving is asked to contact OSBI at 405-848-6724, or the Norman Police at 405-321-1600.