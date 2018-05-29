Mayor strongly defends Wildwood police after beach incident - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Mayor strongly defends Wildwood police after beach incident

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Missouri governor resigns amid widening investigations

    Missouri governor resigns amid widening investigations

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:48:20 GMT
    A judge says a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee investigating allegations of misconduct by the Republican governor.More >>
    A judge says a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee investigating allegations of misconduct by the Republican governor.More >>

  • Starbucks closes stores, asks workers to talk about race

    Starbucks closes stores, asks workers to talk about race

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:48:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...
    Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.More >>
    Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.More >>

  • The Latest: Some Missourians complain about Greitens leaving

    The Latest: Some Missourians complain about Greitens leaving

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 7:47 PM EDT2018-05-29 23:47:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhode...(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhode...
    Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has "put the best interest" of the state's residents first in deciding to resign.More >>
    Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has "put the best interest" of the state's residents first in deciding to resign.More >>
    •   

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) - A Philadelphia woman seen on video being punched in the head by a police officer on a New Jersey beach said Tuesday she didn't spit at the officers before the weekend altercation. The mayor of the beach town meanwhile vehemently defended the police and said the woman is no angel.

An attorney for 20-year-old Emily Weinman of Philadelphia told Philly.com the charges against Weinman are exaggerated. Wildwood, New Jersey Mayor Ernie Troiano defended the police Tuesday, noting Weinman was "by far the aggressor here" and pointing out that women can be harder to subdue than men.

"We're not dealing with an angel here. She chose to take on the police. The police did their job," said Troiano, who added he's a former bouncer and doorman. "(Women) can be hard to control. They're kicking. They don't care."

Troiano told Philly.com that Weinman "chose to attack the officer, spit on the officer."

"Look I don't care who you are and what you are, the worst people (to try to subdue) are women," he said.

Weinman told the reporter in a Facebook message that she was spitting sand out of her mouth after being knocked to the ground, not spitting at the officers. She's facing two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and other charges, according to Wildwood police.

Stephen Dicht, Weinman's attorney, called the mayor's comments "irresponsible." He said he was appalled by the number of people who had posted that Weinman "got what she deserved."

The video filmed by another beachgoer Saturday and posted to social media shows two officers trying to subdue Weinman, with one officer hitting her in the head twice with a closed fist. The beachgoer said she woke up to the altercation and began filming. The video does not show what led to it.

Troiano said the officers' body camera footage will show a different story, including the woman's spitting at the officers and kicking one in the groin.

The officers have been reassigned to administrative duty during the investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.