2 arrested while seeking help after illegal border crossing

    Tuesday, May 29 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-05-29 19:05:50 GMT
    The U.S. Border Patrol says a man and woman from Mexico who made it into the United States after illegally entering the country from Canada were apprehended several miles away where they were asking people for help.
    Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.
    Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to sign into law bills inspired by the Larry Nassar scandal, including one that would give childhood sexual abuse victims more time to sue.
DERBY LINE, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Border Patrol says a man and woman from Mexico who made it into the United States after illegally entering the country from Canada were apprehended several miles away in Vermont when they were asking people for help.

A document filed in a federal court Tuesday says agents were called Saturday after business owners reported the young couple was seeking help to make a phone call in Newport.

The couple later told agents they had entered the U.S. illegally from Canada the day before.

A separate document filed Friday said a U.S. citizen originally from Ecuador was caught in Derby Line along with another Mexican citizen. The three Mexicans admitted crossing illegally into the U.S.

The U.S. citizen told agents he'd been promised $1,000 to drive the three to New Jersey.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

