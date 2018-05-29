2 arrested while seeking help after illegal border crossing

Tuesday, May 29 2018 3:05 PM EDT2018-05-29 19:05:50 GMT
The U.S. Border Patrol says a man and woman from Mexico who made it into the United States after illegally entering the country from Canada were apprehended several miles away where they were asking people for help.More >>
Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.More >>
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder is expected to sign into law bills inspired by the Larry Nassar scandal, including one that would give childhood sexual abuse victims more time to sue.More >>
Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.More >>
Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.More >>
Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.More >>
Authorities say investigators have been notified that the body of an adult male has been found by searchers scouring the Patapsco River.More >>
Fresh from another devastating flash flood that ripped apart their historic Maryland town, hundreds again ask themselves: 'Should I stay or should I go?'.More >>
President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy
An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.
Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct
DERBY LINE, Vt. (AP) - The U.S. Border Patrol says a man and woman from Mexico who made it into the United States after illegally entering the country from Canada were apprehended several miles away in Vermont when they were asking people for help.
A document filed in a federal court Tuesday says agents were called Saturday after business owners reported the young couple was seeking help to make a phone call in Newport.
The couple later told agents they had entered the U.S. illegally from Canada the day before.
A separate document filed Friday said a U.S. citizen originally from Ecuador was caught in Derby Line along with another Mexican citizen. The three Mexicans admitted crossing illegally into the U.S.
The U.S. citizen told agents he'd been promised $1,000 to drive the three to New Jersey.
