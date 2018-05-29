Duncan Man Charged For Murder After Woman Dies Of Overdose

OSBI says a warrant was issued for 36-year-old Howard Timken Jr. on Friday, May 25, 2018.

A Duncan man has been charged for one count of first degree murder after a woman he supplied with drugs died of an overdose, according to Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter.

According to the report, in May of 2017, Timken Jr. sold methamphetamine and heroin to 33-year-old Kimberly Ford. After injecting the drugs, Ford complained of not feeling well and was transported to a hospital in Ardmore, Oklahoma, where she later died.

The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office determined Ford died of methamphetamine toxicity.

“Drug dealers, who prey on addicts and operate illicit enterprises, are making a calculated decision, knowing their actions could result in the death of another person,” Attorney General Hunter said. “This atrocity is fueling the ongoing opioid overdose epidemic that has claimed thousands of Oklahomans. Charging drug dealers with first-degree murder when justified by the facts sends a message to those engaging in this criminal trade to stop or face dire consequences.”

OSBI says Timken Jr., who was already in custody at Stephens County Jail for an unrelated charge, will be moved to the Carter County Jail. He will be held on a $1 million bond.