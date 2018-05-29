The Latest: Searchers find body of missing Maryland man - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

The Latest: Searchers find body of missing Maryland man

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - The Latest on the aftermath of Maryland's flash flooding (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Police say a body found in the Patapsco River has been identified as 39-year-old Eddison Hermond, the sole person reported missing in destructive flash flooding in a historic Maryland town.

The Howard County Police issued the confirmation shortly after they announced Tuesday that searchers scouring the river had found a man's body.

Police in Howard County said they received a report at 12:30 a.m. Monday that Hermond of Severn was missing. At that point, he had not been seen since about 5:20 p.m. Sunday in Ellicott City, when flooding from a massive rainstorm ripped down Main Street.

Hermond was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a sergeant in the Maryland Army National Guard.

___

1:15 p.m.

Authorities say investigators have been notified that the body of an adult male has been found by searchers scouring the Patapsco River.

It was not immediately clear if it was 39-year-old Eddison Hermond, the one person reported missing following the torrential rains that prompted destructive flash flooding in historic Ellicott City.

In a Tuesday tweet, Howard County Police said they are still awaiting identification of the body. They say they will announce more information as soon as possible.

Police say Hermond was last seen early Sunday evening trying to help a woman rescue her cat behind a restaurant while seething brown waters surged through the downtown.

___

12:05 p.m.

Authorities in Maryland's Howard County have issued what they're calling a "precautionary health alert" after a sewage main broke following torrential rains that prompted destructive flash flooding.

The main ruptured about 2 miles (3 kilometers) away from downtown Ellicott City, where the historic main street was ravaged by floodwaters for the second time in less than two years.

The sewage overflow, which was first noticed early Monday, has been stopped. But as much as 500,000 gallons of sewage has already spilled.

Authorities on Tuesday are advising residents to stay away from the affected area well above downtown Ellicott City as a "precautionary health alert." Warning signs have been posted in the general area.

___

12:15 a.m.

After the second flash flood in less than two years ripped apart an historic Maryland mill town, hundreds of residents and business owners are again asking themselves: "Should I stay or should I go?"

Some business owners in centuries-old Ellicott City say they're determined to rebuild from Sunday's flood that raged through downtown streets of quaint shops and historic buildings. Their hope: to pull together as a community again after the second terrible flood.

Floodwaters have since receded, revealing mud, crumpled cars and splintered building facades in Ellicott City's quaint historic district.

One man is still missing after being swept away by the waters. And locals are facing yet another massive cleanup and potentially daunting economic losses like those suffered in the 2016 flooding disaster that claimed two lives.

___

Follow McFadden on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dmcfadd

