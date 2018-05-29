Putnam City Teacher Wins Teacher Appreciation Award

May’s $5,000 winner is Andrea Selfridge from Hilldale Elementary in the Putnam City School District.

News 9 and Air Comfort Solutions are honoring Oklahoma's impactful teachers.

May’s $5,000 winner is Andrea Selfridge from Hilldale Elementary in the Putnam City School District. She was nominated by a colleague who said she goes beyond the call of duty to improve the lives of her students.

“I am so blessed and thank you,” expressed Selfridge.

Congratulations to all of the winners over the past five months! Look for a chance to nominate your favorite teacher beginning next school year.