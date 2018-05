Oklahoma City police are asking the public's help in finding the shooter more than two years after the victim was killed inside a garage.

Joe Jackson was killed in the early hours of May 24, 2016, in a garage in the 1300 block of N Rockwell Avenue.

Jackson was a local barber who owned a shop in northwest Oklahoma City.

Police are asking for the public's help and are hoping to gather any information about this case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200 in reference to case number 16-44062. Cash rewards are possible.