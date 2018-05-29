Search continues for toddler after Amber Alert canceled

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.

(Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...

A fire department diver responding to a report of a man who fell off a boat into the Chicago River has been killed.

Amber Alert canceled for a missing toddler whose mother was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked; no reason given.

Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Republican leaders in the Missouri House say GOP Gov. Eric Greitens has "put the best interest" of the state's residents first in deciding to resign.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhode...

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

Domination of the Scripps National Spelling Bee by Indian-Americans has gone on so long a 2nd generation has emerged.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). Dr. Balu Natarajan, right, from Hinsdale, Ill., poses for a photograph with his son Atman Balakrishnan, 12, as they look at Dr. Natarajan's winning word, at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in Oxon Hill...

A judge says a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee investigating allegations of misconduct by the Republican governor.

A Philadelphia woman seen on video being punched in the head by a police officer on a New Jersey beach says she didn't spit at the officers before the altercation.

SODUS, N.Y. (AP) - Crews continued to search Tuesday for a missing toddler whose mother was found buried on an upstate New York farm, as the woman's boyfriend appeared in court on a related charge.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers have spent days scouring the town of Sodus farm where Selena Hidalgo-Calderon worked and where her decomposing body was found May 23 between two logs and covered with soil and branches. Authorities have not said how the 18-year-old Guatemala native died.

Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said the search for 14-month-old Owen Hidalgo-Calderon would continue as long as necessary, despite a state police decision Tuesday to cancel an Amber Alert that was issued May 25. The boy and his mother were last seen alive May 16.

Virts said the alert was canceled administratively after a review of the criteria.

Selena Hidalgo-Calderon's 25-year-old boyfriend was arrested last week after a hunter's trail camera recorded him going in and out of the woods with a shovel. Everado Donoteo-Reyes, also known as Ebavardo Gutierrez-Reyes, has admitted to burying the woman - but not killing her, Virts said.

Donoteo-Reyes, a farm worker, appeared Tuesday in Sodus Town Court on an evidence tampering charge. He was represented by public defender Andrew Correia, who declined to comment except to say that Reyes waived a preliminary hearing. A grand jury will hear the case.

Donoteo-Reyes is from Mexico and is in the United States illegally, Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement. He was removed from the country in 2016 and again in 2017 following a federal conviction for illegal entry, the agency said.

Donoteo-Reyes, who is not Owen's father, was being held on $25,000 bail in the Wayne County Jail.

