Amber Alert canceled for missing toddler; mom found buried

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

The Latest: Weinstein arrives to surrender in assault probe

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

The Latest: Weinstein arrives to surrender in assault probe

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

US delegation holds talks with North Korean officials in DMZ

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Fresh from another devastating flash flood that ripped apart their historic Maryland town, hundreds again ask themselves: 'Should I stay or should I go?'.

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman s...

Flooded residents in Maryland wonder about rebuilding

Police say a man who expressed thoughts about suicide and was briefly hospitalized has returned to a Tennessee home and fatally shot his wife, her father and her stepmother before killing himself.

Police: Suicidal man kills wife, her parents, self at home

Nearly two years after a trip to meet the woman he loved turned into an imprisonment in a Venezuelan jail, an exhausted but grateful Utah man arrived home with his wife Monday.

(AP Photo/Kim Raff). Josh Holt, left, is draped in an American flag by his grandmother Linda Holt upon returning to Salt Lake City on Monday, May 28, 2018, as he was freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years. He retu...

A fire department diver responding to a report of a man who fell off a boat into the Chicago River has been killed.

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

Latest: Chairman: Starbucks still aims to be gathering place

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

Classes resume at Texas school for 1st time since shooting

School officials: 13-year-old student critically wounded during shooting at her Indiana middle school is improving.

(Whistler family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whistler family shows Ella Whistler. Whistler was shot in a classroom Friday, May 25, 2018 at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., near Indianapolis. Whistler's family releas...

The Latest: Girl seriously wounded in school attack improves

Forecasters warn Alberto, though downgraded to a depression, is dumping heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.

(AP Photo/Dan Anderson). A surfer makes his way out into the water as a subtropical approaches on Monday, May 28, 2018, in Pensacola, Fla. The storm gained the early jump on the 2018 hurricane season as it headed toward anticipated landfall sometime Mo...

South doused with heavy rains from remnants of Alberto

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

Amber Alert canceled for a missing toddler whose mother was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked; no reason given.

SODUS, N.Y. (AP) - Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert for a missing toddler whose mother was found buried on the upstate New York farm where she worked.

Wayne County authorities issued the alert for 14-month-old Owen Hidalgo-Calderon on May 25. Two days earlier, searchers found the body of 18-year-old Guatemala native Selena Hidalgo-Calderon. They were last seen May 16.

Authorities didn't immediately explain why the alert was canceled. They say the investigation into Owen's whereabouts continues.

Also Tuesday, the mother's boyfriend, Ebavardo Gutierrez Reyes, is due in court on an evidence tampering charge.

Sheriff's officials say Reyes admits burying Hidalgo-Calderon's body, but not killing her.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement says Reyes, a Mexican citizen, was removed in 2016 and 2017 and convicted of illegal entry.

There was no immediate information on an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

