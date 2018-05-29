Latest: Black coffee shop owners suggest proactive approach

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Fresh from another devastating flash flood that ripped apart their historic Maryland town, hundreds again ask themselves: 'Should I stay or should I go?'.

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman s...

Police say a man who expressed thoughts about suicide and was briefly hospitalized has returned to a Tennessee home and fatally shot his wife, her father and her stepmother before killing himself.

A fire department diver responding to a report of a man who fell off a boat into the Chicago River has been killed.

Authorities say investigators have been notified that the body of an adult male has been found by searchers scouring the Patapsco River.

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows damage by floodwaters near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said Mon...

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

Students at a Texas high school are returning to class for the first time since a mass shooting there that killed eight students and two substitute teachers.

(Marie D. De Jesus/Houston Chronicle via AP). Andi Lewis, director of the Kingwood High School Fillies dance team, brought team members to Santa Fe in support of Santa Fe High School students who were returning to the school for their first day of clas...

School officials: 13-year-old student critically wounded during shooting at her Indiana middle school is improving.

(Whistler family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whistler family shows Ella Whistler. Whistler was shot in a classroom Friday, May 25, 2018 at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., near Indianapolis. Whistler's family releas...

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined the appeal of an Ohio inmate who has maintained his innocence in the 1994 slaying of three people.

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training.

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline is showering Nebraska public officials with campaign cash as it fights for regulatory approval in a state that is one of the last lines of resistance for the $8 billion project.

The developer of the Keystone XL pipeline is showering Nebraska public officials with campaign cash as it fights for regulatory approval in a state that is one of the last lines of resistance for the $8 billion...

(AP Photo/Scott Mayerowitz). This Sunday, May 27, 2018, photo shows a sign displayed at a Starbucks cafe in Portland, Maine, reminding customers that the store will be closed Tuesday for training.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on the Starbucks' plan to close stores Tuesday for anti-bias training. (all times local):

Noon

Several black coffee shop owners in Philadelphia are suggesting that black customers make a habit of seeking out their businesses.

That comes as Starbucks prepares to close 8,000 U.S. stores Tuesday to hold unconscious bias training sessions for employees in response to the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia last month at one of its stores.

The group of black shop owners says their establishments often offer familiar and welcoming surroundings, and seek to strike a balance between the bottom line and providing a cultural experience.

Amalgam Comics and Coffeehouse owner Ariell Johnson says she's called the police just once in the two years she's been open, and that should only happen when there's a provocation or sense of danger.

At the Philadelphia Starbucks, the two men hadn't bought anything while waiting for an associate.

Shoppe Black co-founder Shantrell P. Lewis says black customers shouldn't wait for a situation like the Starbucks arrests to patronize black businesses.

10:45 a.m.

Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz says the company still aspires to be a place where everyone feels welcome.

As the company prepares to close thousands of stores Tuesday afternoon for anti-bias training, he said in a letter to customers that sometimes the company falls short.

The training comes after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia store while waiting for a business associate, a situation the company has said should not have occurred.

Schultz said the trainings will let employees share life experiences and reflect on society's biases as well as talk about creating public spaces where everyone feels like they belong.

He says the conversation will continue and become part of how Starbucks trains its employees.

1 a.m.

Starbucks will close more than 8,000 stores nationwide Tuesday to conduct anti-bias training, the next of many steps the company is taking to try to restore its tarnished image as a hangout where all are welcome.

After the arrests of two black men in Philadelphia last month at one of its stores, the coffee chain's leaders apologized and met with the two men, but also reached out to activists and experts in bias training to put together a curriculum for its 175,000 workers.

Tuesday's four-hour session will give workers a primer on the history of civil rights from the 1960s to present day. Workers will also view a short documentary film.

