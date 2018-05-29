Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Leads Police On Chase In SE OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Driver Of Stolen Vehicle Leads Police On Chase In SE OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The driver of a stolen vehicle led police and deputies on a chase that wound through Oklahoma City, Tuesday morning. 

Police said the chase started near SE 15th Street and High Avenue before ending near SE 50th Street and Durland Avenue. Police said the chase lasted several minutes. Police confirmed the chase started at a gas station where the driver stole a pickup left running outside.

According to police the owner of the pickup thought he recognized a woman in the parking lot of a convenience store. He said that's why he didn't hesitate to leave the car running while he ran inside. Once inside he saw the woman get into his pickup and drive away. A deputy spotted the vehicle near Northwest 10th Street and Villa Avenue.

When the driver refused to stop, K-9's were called in. The suspect eventually surrendered with the truck. Police said when she climbed out she stated to officers "You got me." 

The woman, identified as Linda Sifuentes, is facing several complaints including evading police. 

