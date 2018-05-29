People Involved In Friday's Murder-Suicide Identified

Two people involved in Friday night's murder-suicide in southwest Oklahoma City have been identified.

Agustina Vasquez, 45, of Oklahoma City, was killed by Martin Romero, 49, of Oklahoma City, police said Tuesday morning.

Police were called to an apartment in the 7200 block of S Walker Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people with fatal gunshot wounds.

Investigators think Romero killed Vasquez before he killed himself. Police said the medical examiner's office will make the final determination as to whether it was a murder-suicide or a double homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.