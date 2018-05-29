People Involved In Friday's Murder-Suicide Identified - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

People Involved In Friday's Murder-Suicide Identified

Posted: Updated:
By LeighAnne Manwarren, News9.com
Connect
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people involved in Friday night's murder-suicide in southwest Oklahoma City have been identified.

Agustina Vasquez, 45, of Oklahoma City, was killed by Martin Romero, 49, of Oklahoma City, police said Tuesday morning.

Police were called to an apartment in the 7200 block of S Walker Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people with fatal gunshot wounds.

Related Story: Neighbors Suspect SW OKC Couple's Deaths A Murder-Suicide

Investigators think Romero killed Vasquez before he killed himself. Police said the medical examiner's office will make the final determination as to whether it was a murder-suicide or a double homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.