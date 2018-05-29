Severe Storms Tuesday Then Near Record Heat In Metro - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Severe Storms Tuesday Then Near Record Heat In Metro

Posted: Updated:
By Jed Castles, News 9 Weather
Bio
Connect
Biography
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Some rain overnight and storms produced about an inch of rain in northwest Oklahoma. 

Tuesday will feel summer-like with temps ranging in the 70s in the morning to low 90s by mid-day. Scattered storms are possible Tuesday afternoon in several parts of the state. 

Storm activity will shift overnight with a limited tornado threat mainly in northwest Oklahoma. 

The summertime pattern builds into next week, so get ready! Record high temperatures are possible the rest of the week. 

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Jed!

Knowledge Center

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

SKYNEWS 9 HD

When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Oklahoma roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on News9.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD

    When there is breaking news across the state SkyNEWS 9 HD can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.