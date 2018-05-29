Severe Storms Tuesday Then Near Record Heat In Metro

Some rain overnight and storms produced about an inch of rain in northwest Oklahoma.

Tuesday will feel summer-like with temps ranging in the 70s in the morning to low 90s by mid-day. Scattered storms are possible Tuesday afternoon in several parts of the state.

Storm activity will shift overnight with a limited tornado threat mainly in northwest Oklahoma.

9 DAY: SEVERE STORMS TODAY THEN NEAR RECORD HEAT! Hot and dry into next week. May see 100° on Friday.@news9 #okwx pic.twitter.com/Q4W2UTVbNp — Jed Castles News 9 (@JedCastles) May 29, 2018

The summertime pattern builds into next week, so get ready! Record high temperatures are possible the rest of the week.