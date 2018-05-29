Alert For Missing Teen Issued By Mustang Police

Local authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager out of Mustang.

Mustang Police reported 17-year-old Shawn Charles Evan Tipps missing around 3:00 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, Tipps was last seen Monday afternoon around 5:00 p.m. in the city of Mustang. Tipps is described as a 5' 7" white male weighing approximately 145 lbs. with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Police believe Tipps could be seen driving a gray 2013 Dodge Dart with Oklahoma license plate, D-S-B-6-2-5.

If you have information about this person please contact the Mustang Police Department at (405) 376-2488.