After pair of 1-in-1000 year floods, a town seeks safeguards

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

An American delegation is holding talks with North Koreans officials in the Demilitarized Zone as planning seems to move ahead for the on-off-perhaps on again summit between President Donald Trump and the North's Kim Jong Un.

The National Weather Service says nearly eight inches of rain flooded a Maryland community that was devastated by an earlier flash flood just two years ago

President Donald Trump is being criticized for his self-congratulatory tone in a Memorial Day tweet in which he said "those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today" and then cited the economy

Researchers studying the death toll in Puerto Rico during and after Hurricane Maria have come up with a new estimate.

Fresh from another devastating flash flood that ripped apart their historic Maryland town, hundreds again ask themselves: 'Should I stay or should I go?'.

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman s...

Prosecutors are asking a court to dismiss charges against a Southern California man arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed his former girlfriend at her day spa.

(Melanie Grunder via AP,File). FILE - This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo released by Melanie Grunder shows Stephen Beal in Newbury Park, Calif. Prosecutors have dropped charges against Beal, arrested on suspicion of having explosives after a blast killed hi...

Researchers and federal authorities are finding what they say is an alarming increase in the use of a powerful pesticide at illegal marijuana farms hidden on public land in California.

California, US team up on an issue that divides them: pot

Eric Greitens' abrupt resignation as Missouri governor has elevated another Republican military veteran to the office, but one with more experience in working with state lawmakers.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2017, file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, left, talks to Lt. Gov. Mike Parson during the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia, Mo. Greitens abruptly announced his r...

Officials have knocked on the doors of Hawaii residents riding out an erupting volcano on Hawaii's Big Island as rivers of lava flowed toward the ocean.

(U.S. Geological Survey via AP). In this Saturday, May 26, 2018, image released by the U.S. Geological Survey HVO shows an aerial view of fissure 22 looking toward the south, as Kilauea Volcano continues its eruption cycle near Pahoa on the island of K...

Soggy remnants of Alberto are spreading rain deeper into the nation's midsection, still raising possible flood threat.

(Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Dania Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguard Michael Vasta paddles out, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, as his colleague Peter Fournier watches from a beach tower in Dania Beach, Fla.

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

A judge says a secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by a legislative committee investigating allegations of misconduct by the Republican governor.

U.S. Senate candidate Mitt Romney defended himself at a debate Tuesday from attacks on his status as recent Utah transplant who has previously criticized President Donald Trump.

(Scott G Winterton/The Deseret News via AP, Pool). Utah Senate candidates, state Rep. Mike Kennedy, R-Alpine, left, and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney shake hands at the beginning of a Senate Republican primary debate, Tuesday, May 29, 2018, in ...

(AP Photo/David McFadden). Destroyed chunks of roadway rest after being washed into a riverbed just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had...

(AP Photo/David McFadden). A car that was swept into the riverbank rests just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town heartbroken as it had bounded back from ano...

(AP Photo/David McFadden). Water moves past a car swept into the riverbank and smashed by a fallen tree is shown just off Main Street in flood-ravaged Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Sunday's destructive flooding left the former mill town hea...

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows damage by floodwaters near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said Mon...

(DroneBase via AP). This image made from video provided by DroneBase shows vehicles swept by floodwater near the intersection of Ellicott Mills Drive and Main Street in Ellicott City, Md., Monday, May 28, 2018. Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman s...

By DAVID McFADDEN and COURTNEY COLUMBUS

Associated Press

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - The deadly flash flood that devastated a Maryland town's historic center in July 2016 was dubbed a 1-in-1000 year event. Yet less than two years later, another treacherous flood again ravaged the town, gutting shops and killing a visitor.

Exasperated locals, just starting the strenuous task of picking up the pieces from Sunday's disaster, are calling for authorities to energetically focus on finding some kind of stormwater solution for Ellicott City's downtown district, situated in a ravine some 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Baltimore.

"Who would have thought this was going to happen in two years? But it happened again. And maybe we're never going to see Old Ellicott City again," said resident Sahil Saini, standing outside a community center doubling as a shelter.

Flooding is hardly new for historic Ellicott City, a onetime home to mill workers that transformed into a tourist hub known for its restaurants, antique shops and nightlife. There was a devastating flood in 1868 that killed at least 43 people. Locals who can remember still talk about the one that deluged the town in 1972.

But the recent destructive floods are different, many locals say. They note that the old town's vulnerabilities have increased as more housing developments have been built in hills above, removing critical protections against flooding and increasing the amount of impervious surfaces.

"The unbridled development is a scandal," said Steve McKenna, who lives within walking distance of the freshly ravaged Main Street. "It's one thing when water gradually rises when it rains. It's another thing when a million gallons of runoff comes racing down the hill."

During the most torrential rains, the Tiber and Hudson tributaries of the Patapsco River roar together, bursting over culverts twisting through the heart of downtown, fueled by stormwater runoff. Even some people living in the townhouse complexes at the top of the hill know there's something wrong.

"These hills just feed the downtown with water. By design, it's a mess. It seems like there's nowhere else for the water to go," said Guan Yang, an electrical engineer who moved to a relatively new townhouse development above Ellicott City's downtown two years ago.

After 2016's flash flood, Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said he tapped the county's planning department to draft a master plan to prevent future disasters. This week, officials told reporters that only 30 percent of a flood mitigation project started after the 2016 disaster had been finished.

Kittleman told The Associated Press that officials had been working on two stormwater retention ponds and there were plans to put in piping to divert water flow.

"Unfortunately, it takes time to have those larger projects get done. And so we were in the process of working on those, but no one could even think that something like this could happen in such a short time," he said.

Some locals are understanding, saying there's only so much that actually could be done 22 months between extreme weather events.

"Of course, we would all like to have seen some infrastructure in place. However, we also understand there's a process and he (Kittleman) was doing the best he can," resident Randolph Hoenes told reporters during an organized media tour of Main Street.

Judah Cohen, a climatologist who is seasonal forecasting chief at Atmospheric Environmental Research in Lexington, Massachusetts, said what happened Sunday in Ellicott City appears consistent with climate change expectations. "Extreme heavy precipitation events are increasing in the Northeast U.S.," he said by phone.

Cohen indicated that rainfall rates explained as a 1-in-100 year event or a 1-in-1000 year event using historical data can be quite misleading as the impacts of climate change skew the distribution.

"The whole distribution has shifted. So what used to be a 100-year event becomes, say, a 10-year event. They will come more frequently so you're experiencing these extreme events multiple times in one lifetime," Cohen said.

A federal climate extremes index shows that extreme weather events - including flood-triggering downpours and punishing droughts - have indeed increased in the U.S.

The National Weather Service said some 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rain fell in Ellicott City by Sunday night, when torrents raged through the town. In the July 2016 flood, over 6 inches (15 centimeters) fell, much of it in 90 minutes or less.

With floodwaters receded, Main Street business owners like Nicholas Johnson are now weighing whether it makes sense investing in rebuilding. If they stay to fight for another comeback, they say they'll be watching authorities closely to ensure floodwater mitigation is the No. 1 priority.

"We would need some measure of assurance that this wasn't going to happen again," Johnson said by a Main Street building where the entire first-floor storefront was ripped out. "One of the reasons we came back (after 2016's flooding) was because it was dubbed a 1,000-year flood. Well, here we are 22 months later and there's another 1,000-year flood that's more devastating."

___

Follow McFadden on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dmcfadd

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.