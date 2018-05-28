Missing Veteran Last Seen In OKC Believed Heading To Tulsa - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Missing Veteran Last Seen In OKC Believed Heading To Tulsa

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A missing veteran is believed to be heading to Tulsa.

The family of veteran Thomas Coady said he was last seen in Oklahoma City at OU Medical Sunday and was discharged.

They said Coady, 31, is in distress and dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The family said Coady did several tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and said Memorial Day is difficult for him - they believe that might have triggered this episode. They’re hope someone will spot him in the OKC area and alert police.

The family wants him home so they get him into treatment.

Coady is believed to be heading to Tulsa, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

