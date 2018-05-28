The Latest: Girl seriously wounded in school attack improves

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

Trump awards Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL in Afghan assault

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

The Latest: Weinstein arrives to surrender in assault probe

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

The Latest: Weinstein arrives to surrender in assault probe

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

Officials in Ellicott City, Maryland, say they are heartbroken to see the community so severely damaged by flooding again less than two years after a devastating flood killed two people and caused millions in damages.

(Libby Solomon/The Baltimore Sun via AP). A damaged vehicle swept away by floodwaters stops by a utility pole in Ellicott City, Md., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Roaring flash floods struck the Maryland city Sunday that had been wracked by similar devastation...

1st named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, Subtropical Storm Alberto, gains strength as it nears northern Gulf Coast.

(Jim Damaske/Tampa Bay Times via AP). Rain falls on Clearwater Beach by Pier 60 early Sunday morning May 27, 2018, as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to the southwest. as northbound Subtropical Storm Alberto looms in the gulf to ...

A Utah man freed this weekend after being held in a Venezuelan jail for nearly two years is scheduled to return home to Salt Lake City on Monday night after getting medical care and visiting President Donald Trump in Washington.

Man held in Venezuela for 2 years returning to Utah Monday

Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.

(Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...

A teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student at an Indiana school said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade classroom.

(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...

Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students

School officials: 13-year-old student critically wounded during shooting at her Indiana middle school is improving.

(Whistler family via AP). This undated photo provided by the Whistler family shows Ella Whistler. Whistler was shot in a classroom Friday, May 25, 2018 at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., near Indianapolis. Whistler's family releas...

The Latest: Girl seriously wounded in school attack improves

Starbucks training day after black men's arrests spotlights use of "unconscious bias training".

(AP Photo/Ron Todt, File). FILE – In this April 15, 2018, file photo, demonstrators protest outside the Starbucks cafe in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested three days earlier for waiting inside without ordering anything. On Tuesday, May 29...

Starbucks training a first step, experts say, in facing bias

The hospitalization of former President George H.W. Bush has caused him to miss his tradition of attending the local Memorial Day parade.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE- In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, former president George H.W. Bush arrives for an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts in Houston. A spokesman for the former president says th...

R.J. Reynolds is pumping millions of dollars into a campaign to convince San Francisco voters to reject a sales ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, and vaping liquids with flavors like cotton candy, mango and cool cucumber.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this May 17, 2018 photo, Miriam Zouzounis looks through a selection of tobacco products while interviewed at Ted's Market, her family's store, in San Francisco. R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. is pumping millions of dollars into a ca...

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.

(Chris Stewart via AP). In this May 23, 2018, photo provided by Chris Stewart the sun sets through “vog,” or volcanic smog, in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. Kilauea volcano on Hawaii’s Big Island has had it all over the past three weeks: molten rock shooting to...

Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy). Jason Seaman, a seventh grade science teacher at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., speaks during a news conference Monday, May 28, 2018. Seaman tackled and disarmed a student with a gun at the school on Fri...

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - The Latest on a science teacher shot while tackling an armed student in Indiana (all times local):

1 p.m.

School officials say a 13-year-old student who was critically wounded during a shooting at her Indiana middle school is improving.

The principal of Noblesville West Middle School said Monday that student Ella Whistler is doing better. The school district's superintendent says Ella is making progress in her recovery while hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Authorities say Ella was shot Friday morning when an armed student walked into her seventh-grade classroom at the suburban Indianapolis school. Her family said she was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Science teacher Jason Seaman tackled the armed student and is being credited with stopping the shooting.

Seaman was shot but not seriously injured. Speaking publicly for the first time since the shooting, the teacher said Saturday that Ella's courage is "nothing short of remarkable."

___

9:55 a.m.

An Indiana teacher who was shot while tackling an armed student says he wants the public to focus on a 13-year-old girl who was seriously injured in the classroom shooting.

Jason Seaman says Ella Whistler's courage is "nothing short of remarkable."

The seventh-grade science teacher spoke publicly for the first time on Monday since the shooting Friday inside his classroom at Noblesville West Middle School. Noblesville is a suburb of Indianapolis.

Seaman was shot as he tackled the armed student. The 29-year-old former college football player was released from a hospital Saturday.

He says he's still processing what happened. But he says his steps that day "were the only acceptable actions" to save his students.

Seaman spoke for just a few minutes. He didn't disclose any details of the shooting and declined to take questions from reporters.

___

9:15 a.m.

The Indiana teacher who stopped a school shooting says his swift decisions were the "only acceptable actions" to save his students.

Jason Seaman spoke publicly Monday for the first time, three days after he tackled and disarmed a student with a gun at Noblesville West Middle School.

Seaman was shot but not seriously injured. A 13-year-old girl is in critical but stable condition. Seaman says he acted because he cares deeply about his students.

Noblesville Superintendent Beth Niedermeyer says the community "endured a horrific and senseless tragedy." She says Seaman, a seventh grade teacher and football coach, "put his own life in danger" for others.

___

This story has been corrected to fix spelling of Beth Niedermeyer's last name.

___

12:30 a.m.

A science teacher who was shot while tackling an armed student at a suburban Indianapolis middle school is scheduled to speak about the incident.

The school district says Jason Seaman will discuss the shooting during a press conference Monday morning. The school's principal and district superintendent will also be on hand.

The shooting happened Friday morning at Noblesville West Middle School.

Student witness Ethan Stonebraker told ABC News that Seaman threw a basketball at the shooter and ran toward the gunfire to tackle the suspect.

Another student, Ella Whistler, was also shot. Her family said Saturday that she remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The district says Seaman will also be honored at a baseball game Monday morning at Noblesville High School.

