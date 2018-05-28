Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Teacher who stopped attack says he had to save students

Posted: Updated:
(Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam... (Southern Illinois University via AP). RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT NAME TO JASON SEAMAN - In this undated photo, provided by Southern Illinois University, Jason Seaman, a defensive end for the SIU football team, poses for a photo in Carbondale, Ill. Seam...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Shortage of key Hawaii crop expected after rains swamp farms

    Shortage of key Hawaii crop expected after rains swamp farms

    Monday, May 28 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-05-28 16:25:32 GMT
    (Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...(Christian Kahahawai/Kahahawai Photography via AP). This May 29, 2016 photo provided by Christian Kahahawai shows Lyndsey Haraguchi-Nakayama planting huli, or taro seedlings at her farm in Hanalei, Kauai island, Hawaii. Farmers on the Hawaiian island o...
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>
    Farmers say Hawaii should brace for a shortage of its traditional crop taro after record-breaking rains flooded their fields on the island of Kauai last month.More >>

  • Rescuers seeking 1 man still missing in Maryland flooding

    Rescuers seeking 1 man still missing in Maryland flooding

    Monday, May 28 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-05-28 16:25:02 GMT
    (Libby Solomon/The Baltimore Sun via AP). A damaged vehicle swept away by floodwaters stops by a utility pole in Ellicott City, Md., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Roaring flash floods struck the Maryland city Sunday that had been wracked by similar devastation...(Libby Solomon/The Baltimore Sun via AP). A damaged vehicle swept away by floodwaters stops by a utility pole in Ellicott City, Md., Sunday, May 27, 2018. Roaring flash floods struck the Maryland city Sunday that had been wracked by similar devastation...
    Officials in Ellicott City, Maryland, say they are heartbroken to see the community so severely damaged by flooding again less than two years after a devastating flood killed two people and caused millions in damages.More >>
    Officials in Ellicott City, Maryland, say they are heartbroken to see the community so severely damaged by flooding again less than two years after a devastating flood killed two people and caused millions in damages.More >>

  • Guardsman who intervened in shooting says he's 'average guy'

    Guardsman who intervened in shooting says he's 'average guy'

    Monday, May 28 2018 12:24 PM EDT2018-05-28 16:24:48 GMT
    Armed bystander who shot Oklahoma City restaurant gunman says he's an average guy "who had the right tool to help at the right time".More >>
    Armed bystander who shot Oklahoma City restaurant gunman says he's an average guy "who had the right tool to help at the right time".More >>
    •   

By KEN KUSMER
Associated Press

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - An Indiana teacher who was shot while tackling and disarming a student inside his classroom said Monday that his swift decisions "were the only acceptable actions" to save his seventh-grade students.

Jason Seaman, speaking publicly for the first time since the shooting Friday, thanked the Noblesville community for its support and stressed that he wanted the focus to be on the only other person shot during the incident: a 13-year-old student who was seriously wounded.

"Her courage and strength at such a young age is nothing short of remarkable," Seaman said during a news conference at the school district's administrative building. "We all should continue to keep her in our minds as she continues to recover."

Seaman is credited with stopping the armed student who entered his Noblesville West Middle School on Friday morning. Witnesses said the 29-year-old former college football player ran toward bullets as he tackled the student shooter. He was shot three times, according to his brother.

"I want to make it clear that my actions on that day, in my mind, were the only acceptable actions I could have done given the circumstances," Seaman said. "I deeply care for my students and their well-being. That is why I did what I did that day."

He wore a white T-shirt emblazoned with the message: "#NOBStrong. You are the reason I teach." His shirt also showed the initials EW, honoring injured student Ella Whistler. Her family has said she was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, and school officials said Saturday that she was improving.

Seaman, who was released from the hospital Saturday, didn't appear to show any pain or other sign of his injuries during the news conference. He spoke for just a few minutes and declined to answer questions from reporters.

Noblesville Schools Superintendent Beth Niedermeyer said her district will provide counseling throughout the summer and into next school year. The middle school was scheduled to remain closed Tuesday to provide counseling for students, staff and their families.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.