Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center In Oklahoma - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

News

Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center In Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
Amazon.com photo Amazon.com photo
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma -

Amazon says it plans to open a new center here in Oklahoma.

The world's largest online retailer is opening its first fulfillment center in Oklahoma City. The center is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs by the end of 2019.

Employees will pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, household items, and toys.

"Portion of the jobs meet our requirement for quality jobs that's why we are incentivizing its because we want them in our city," said Brent Bryan  Program Manager for OKC Economic Development.

Oklahoma City Councilman Ed Shadid says it's the decision was an easy one.

"They are going to do this in Wichita, and Dallas and Tulsa they are going to do this is every major metropolitan area- there is no place for us the to lose this to." 

Last week the OKC City Council approved $1.7 million in tax incentives for the facility.

