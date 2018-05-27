Lake Hefner Shooter Reported Twice To FBI For YouTube Channel

The man who opened fire and injured multiple people at a Lake Hefner restaurant last Thursday was investigated twice for his social media content, FBI officials say.More >>
The man who opened fire and injured multiple people at a Lake Hefner restaurant last Thursday was investigated twice for his social media content, FBI officials say.More >>
Authorities say two victims have been taken to the hospital after being hit by their own vehicle Sunday.More >>
Authorities say two victims have been taken to the hospital after being hit by their own vehicle Sunday.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.