Lake Hefner Shooter Reported Twice To FBI For YouTube Channel

The man who opened fire and injured multiple people at a Lake Hefner restaurant last Thursday was investigated twice for his social media content, FBI officials say.

FBI Spokesperson Andrea Anderson said the agency received information about Alex Tilghman’s YouTube channel earlier in may and near the beginning of 2018.

"In response to Thursday's shooting in Oklahoma City, a review of FBI databases were conducted and it was determined that one call was made to our Public Access Line (PAL) earlier this month regarding the shooter identified as Alexander Tilghman," Anderson said in a news release. "The caller reported concerns about a YouTube channel associated with the subject, but did not report any potential threat of violence and did not have any knowledge of the subject possessing any weapons. Based on this information, and following our standard protocol, no further investigation was warranted. "In addition, earlier this year, FBI Oklahoma City Division had received an informal tip regarding the same YouTube channel. The content found on this channel at that time was identified as First Amendment-protected speech, and no further action was taken."

