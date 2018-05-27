Lake Hefner Shooter Reported Twice To FBI For YouTube Channel - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Lake Hefner Shooter Reported Twice To FBI For YouTube Channel

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The man who opened fire and injured multiple people at a Lake Hefner restaurant last Thursday was investigated twice for his social media content, FBI officials say.

Read Related: 2 Shot AT Louie's On Lake Hefner; Suspect Killed By Armed Citizen 

FBI Spokesperson Andrea Anderson said the agency received information about Alex Tilghman’s YouTube channel earlier in may and near the beginning of 2018.

"In response to Thursday's shooting in Oklahoma City, a review of FBI databases were conducted and it was determined that one call was made to our Public Access Line (PAL) earlier this month regarding the shooter identified as Alexander Tilghman," Anderson said in a news release. "The caller reported concerns about a YouTube channel associated with the subject, but did not report any potential threat of violence and did not have any knowledge of the subject possessing any weapons. Based on this information, and following our standard protocol, no further investigation was warranted.

"In addition, earlier this year, FBI Oklahoma City Division had received an informal tip regarding the same YouTube channel. The content found on this channel at that time was identified as First Amendment-protected speech, and no further action was taken."

This a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available. 

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.