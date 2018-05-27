Authorities: Flash flooding hits Maryland community - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Authorities: Flash flooding hits Maryland community

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Civil Rights Historians tell little known story of WWII vet

    Civil Rights Historians tell little known story of WWII vet

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:05 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:05:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Christina L. Myers). This Saturday, May, 26, 2018, photo shows a sign for the town of Batesburg-Leesville, S.C. A group is trying to put up a memorial in the town to decorated African-American World War II veteran Sgt. Isaac Woodard, who was ...(AP Photo/Christina L. Myers). This Saturday, May, 26, 2018, photo shows a sign for the town of Batesburg-Leesville, S.C. A group is trying to put up a memorial in the town to decorated African-American World War II veteran Sgt. Isaac Woodard, who was ...
    The brutality inflicted against African American World War II veteran Sgt. Isaac Woodard by a Southern police chief is credited with inspiring President Harry Truman to integrate the military, but few people know...More >>
    The brutality inflicted against African American World War II veteran Sgt. Isaac Woodard by a Southern police chief is credited with inspiring President Harry Truman to integrate the military, but few people know his name.More >>

  • George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine

    George H.W. Bush hospitalized in Maine

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:04:57 GMT
    A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 93-year-old was experiencing low blood pressure and has been hospitalized.More >>
    A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 93-year-old was experiencing low blood pressure and has been hospitalized.More >>

  • Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

    Soldiers recall carnage of Alaska WWII battle 75 years later

    Sunday, May 27 2018 7:04 PM EDT2018-05-27 23:04:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...
    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.More >>
    One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.More >>
    •   

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) - Flash floods struck a Maryland community wracked by similar flooding in 2016, authorities said, and water rescues were being carried out as raging brown waters surged through the streets Sunday.

News outlets showed photos and video of turbulent water rushing down Main Street in Ellicott City, some 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Baltimore. That's in the same area devastated by flash flooding in July 2016. There was no immediate report of any injuries.

Footage of Sunday's flash flooding showed water surging around cars and pickup trucks and coursing over the top of their wheels. The Howard County Fire & EMS agency tweeted that water was above the first floor of some buildings.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged residents of the affected area to seek higher ground.

Some residents of Ellicott City told The Baltimore Sun the flooding appeared to be worse than the 2016 flooding that killed two people and destroyed local businesses.

The National Weather Service said a flash flood warning has been issued for the area, calling it an "extremely dangerous situation" and urging motorists not to attempt to navigate flooded roads.

Some Baltimore County roads were also flooded. A spokeswoman in Baltimore County said the fire department has received dozens of calls about cars stuck in high water and flooded basements.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.