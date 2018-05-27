GreenPal Lawn Company Becoming Known As "Uber Of Lawn Care" - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

GreenPal Lawn Company Becoming Known As "Uber Of Lawn Care"

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Nashville-based company called “GreenPal” is quickly getting known as “the Uber of Lawn care”, and company Co-founder Gene Caballero says that’s fine by him.

Caballero says GreenPal started six years ago, and is now in 30 major cities across the country. They’ve been in the OKC area since last Fall. 

It works just like Uber. Customers can go online to GreenPal’s website, or download the GreenPal app on their cellphone. Once the customer inputs their credit card number into the system, local vendors then bid on the mowing job that needs to be done. 

David Carothers and his son Joseph operate C Custom Lawn Services in Edmond.  He says he was initially skeptical when GreenPal approached him about joining their network of lawn care providers.  But he says now he works almost exclusively with GreenPal clients. He says one of the things he likes is he doesn’t have to even meet the customers he’s mowing lawns for.  All he has to do is take a photo of the finished job with his cellphone, and send it to GreenPal. 

“Most of my clients I have never even met.  It’s all through the internet, and we text and phone calls sometimes,” he said. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
