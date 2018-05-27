More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

Trump awards Medal of Honor to Navy SEAL in Afghan assault

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

The Latest: Weinstein arrives to surrender in assault probe

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

The Latest: Weinstein arrives to surrender in assault probe

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.

The Han Solo spinoff "Solo: A Star Wars Story" came in well below expectations with an $83.3 million opening weekend at the North American box office.

'Solo' sputters in takeoff with $83.3M at box office

Online fundraiser has already surpassed $55,000 goal for Indiana teacher shot while tackling armed student.

More than $55K raised for teacher who stopped shooter

The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.

A volcano on Hawaii's Big Island is creating "vog," or volcanic smog.

Besides lava and ash, Hawaii volcano is pumping out 'vog'

One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush says the 93-year-old was experiencing low blood pressure and has been hospitalized.

The brutality inflicted against African American World War II veteran Sgt. Isaac Woodard by a Southern police chief is credited with inspiring President Harry Truman to integrate the military, but few people know his name.

Civil Rights Historians tell little known story of WWII vet

A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

More LGBT issues loom as justices near wedding cake decision

Florida, Alabama and Mississippi have launched emergency preparations ahead of the arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto The slow-moving system is expected to cause wet misery across the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend.

US Gulf Coast braces for impact as Alberto approaches

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - An online fundraiser has surpassed its $55,000 goal for a suburban Indianapolis teacher who was shot while tackling an armed student.

A local high school student launched the GoFundMe effort for science teacher Jason Seaman. Officials say the 29-year-old former college football player was shot three times Friday as he tackled the shooter inside his classroom at Noblesville West Middle School.

By Sunday afternoon, more than $55,000 had been raised through the fundraiser. Donations ranged from $10 to over $3,000.

Student witness Ethan Stonebraker told ABC News that Seaman ran toward the bullets as students sought cover during Friday's attack.

Seaman was released from an Indianapolis hospital Saturday. The only other person shot, student Ella Whistler, was in critical but stable condition.

Authorities haven't release the shooter's name.

