OKCPD: 2 Victims Injured Following Single-Vehicle Accident At Lake Hefner

By Brieon Sumlin, News9.com
Authorities say two victims have been taken to the hospital after being hit by their own vehicle Sunday.

Fire officials confirmed two people were involved in a single-vehicle accident near a boat ramp at Lake Hefner.  

A man and his granddaughter were attempting to back their boat into the water, when police say something happened that caused the truck to roll back and over them.

Officials say the victims will be taken to the hospital for more observations.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

This a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.

