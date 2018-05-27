Yale PD: Be AWARE And ALERT As Search For Suspect Continues

Yale Police are warning town residents to be safe and aware as the search continues for a man accused of stealing a vehicle Sunday.

According to report, the Yale Fire Department responded to a car fire 2 miles south of Highway 51 on south Eagle Road, and discovered that the vehicle on fire had been stolen.

Authorities say the suspect is somewhere in the woods between East 32nd Street and East 44th Street.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

If you see someone suspicious walking around the area police are asking that you call the Payne County Sheriff’s Office at 405-372-4522

This a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.