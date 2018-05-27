Civil Rights Historians tell little known story of WWII vet

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Lilly Mucarsel, a native of Ecuador, poses for a picture in her office Friday, May 25, 2018, in Tustin, Calif. Mucarsel, 62, of Southern California finds herself reverting to English when she attends a baseball game or goes to...

The family of a student wounded during a school shooting in Indiana says she is in critical but stable condition.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Empty school buses leave after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding another stu...

Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Law enforcement officers walk outside Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding a...

The filmmakers of a documentary about the Chinese Exclusion Act say if viewers end up with a sense of deja vu between the film's subject and current events, that's pretty much the point.

(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews). In this May 15, 2018 photo, filmmakers Li-Shin Yu, left, and Ric Burns discuss their new PBS documentary "The Chinese Exclusion Act," during an interview, Tuesday May 15, 2018, in New York.

Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...

In a large study of company wellness programs, free electronic cigarettes did not help smokers quit more than usual methods such as nicotine patches did.

(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File). FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2014 file photo, a customer exhales vapor from an e-cigarette at a store in New York. In a large study of company wellness programs released on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, e-cigarettes worked no ...

Scientists develop a swallowed capsule that might someday be used to spot health problems from inside the gut.

(Lillie Paquette/MIT School of Engineering via AP). This undated photo provided by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology School of Engineering in May 2018 shows a capsule packed with electronics and genetically engineered living cells in Cambridge,...

One of the bloodiest World War II battles in the Pacific was waged 75 years ago this month on Attu Island in Alaska's Aleutian Islands.

(AP Photo/Mark Thiessen). In this May 19, 2018, photo World War II veterans Allan Seroll, left, of Massachusetts, and William Roy Dover, right, of Alabama, right, attend a 75th anniversary celebration of the Battle of Attu in Anchorage, Alaska. Dover w...

Florida, Alabama and Mississippi have launched emergency preparations ahead of the arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto The slow-moving system is expected to cause wet misery across the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). Gulfport, Miss., residents shovel sand into bags at a Harrison County Road Department sand bagging location, while preparing for Subtropical Storm Alberto to make its way through the Gulf of Mexico, Saturday, May 26, 2018. ...

The brutality inflicted against African American World War II veteran Sgt. Isaac Woodard by a Southern police chief is credited with inspiring President Harry Truman to integrate the military, but few people know his name.

(AP Photo/Christina L. Myers). This Saturday, May, 26, 2018, photo shows a sign for the town of Batesburg-Leesville, S.C. A group is trying to put up a memorial in the town to decorated African-American World War II veteran Sgt. Isaac Woodard, who was ...

(AP Photo/Christina L. Myers). This Saturday, May, 26, 2018, photo shows a sign in the town of Batesburg-Leesville, S.C. A group is trying to put up a memorial in the town to decorated African-American World War II veteran Sgt. Isaac Woodard, who was b...

By CHRISTINA L. MYERS

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Hours after leaving military service behind in 1946, a decorated African-American World War II veteran still wearing his uniform was removed from a Greyhound bus while heading home, beaten by a white South Carolina police chief and left permanently blind.

Sgt. Isaac Woodard's brutal encounter with the small-town police official horrified many Americans and prompted cries for justice on behalf of the 26-year-old former soldier. His case even helped spur President Harry Truman's drive to integrate the U.S. military beginning in 1948.

Now, Woodard's supporters are seeking to erect a civil rights marker honoring him in the town where he was attacked, saying his ferocious beating helped draw U.S. attention to the discrimination and mistreatment of blacks returning home from war.

He deserves recognition for his place in the struggle for civil rights, they say.

Historians say Woodard's case - and the outcry it prompted - drove the first cracks into American segregation years ahead of the civil rights era.

"Isaac Woodard was the example of how horrible things were for black Americans, particularly for those coming home" after World War II, said historian Michael Gardner and an expert on the Truman administration.

Shortly after Woodard was honorably discharged from the Army, he was beaten repeatedly and blinded in February 1946 by white police Chief Lynwood Shull in Batesburg, South Carolina. Police accused him of drunken and disorderly conduct. The beating drew the attention of the NAACP, whose representatives met with Truman to discuss the treatment of African-American troops returning to American society.

After little was done about Woodard's beating for eight months, federal prosecutors ultimately charged Shull with violating Woodard's civil rights. An all-white jury took less than 30 minutes to find the chief not guilty.

"I was no harsher than was necessary to complete the arrest," the police chief told The Associated Press in 1946. "I hit him across the front of the head after he attempted to take away my blackjack. I grabbed it away from him and cracked him across the head."

Woodard was quoted in the same article as lamenting a lack of justice. He also said of the chief: "I have more sympathy for him than he had for me."

Woodard lived in the Bronx, New York, for the remainder of his life and died in 1992 at age 73.

His supporters now want to erect an historical marker in Woodard's honor in Batesburg-Leesville, a community of about 5,000 people west of Columbia where Woodard was assaulted.

Former Army Maj. Don North of Carrolton, Georgia, is leading that move. He said he wants the marker to include a Braille inscription in a nod to Woodard's blindness. North said he was given approval by the South Carolina Historical Marker Program to erect the marker, and is raising money for it.

"I hope the whole country will see Sgt. Woodard in the light of an American hero that changed the way we look at each other," North said.

Black soldiers returning home from war often resented how they were treated in the U.S. after facing much less discrimination in foreign countries where they were stationed. It made many of them more determined to fight segregation at home, said Marine Sgt. Ed Fizer, a member of the first all-black Marine battalion.

Woodard had enlisted in 1942 and, according to his discharge papers, earned an American Theater Ribbon, Service Medal and Victory Medal for serving during WWII.

But then, as now, many black young men were told: "You ain't never going to accomplish anything," said Fizer, a 92-year-old World War II veteran who received the Congressional Gold Medal along with his fellow Montford Point Marines. "The more they spoke like that, the more we hardened our resolve,"

American Studies Professor Andrew Myers at University of South Carolina Upstate said Woodard's case is important because it showed the roots of the civil rights movement predated the lunch counter sit-ins and bus boycotts of later years.

"Most people thought the movement started in the 1950s with Rosa Parks and Brown v. Board of Education," Myers said. "It took a generation for a lot of stories of the civil rights movement to percolate to the surface."

At the time, the uproar over Woodard's beating drew complaints from those who opposed what they called federal meddling in states' affairs.

"I'm sick and tired of the federal government butting in on everything," then-U.S. Sen. Olin D. Johnson said in a 1946 interview with the Associated Press. "We have our own criminal laws and there is never any need for the federal government to take a hand in any cases."

Andrew Duncan, a professor at Frostburg State University in Maryland, said Woodard's mistreatment was one of many incidents around the U.S. where "really young men - mostly coming back from the war where they had risked their lives, served their country - came back disrespected on the home front and just (were) smacked down brutally over and over."

Duncan once lived in Batesburg and had relatives who knew the police chief who beat Woodard. Duncan said he learned about the case decades later after discovering a civil rights book owned by his father.

"That's when it hit me, I know this guy," Duncan said. "I started asking relatives about it. I should've known about it at 18, but I did decades later."

Duncan said shame attached to Batesburg's past prevented the people around him from speaking about the case.

"It's one thing to be acquitted by an all-white jury and another thing to live with yourself for the next 40-50 years," Duncan said.

