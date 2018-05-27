Man described as suspect in 2 killed held after police chase - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Man described as suspect in 2 killed held after police chase

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. (AP) - A 30-year-old man is under arrest after a police chase and authorities say he's a suspect in the slayings of two people at a home in Hughes County in south central Oklahoma.

Rodney Key is facing an initial court appearance Tuesday on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding, running a roadblock, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property in Pottawatomie County, east of Oklahoma City.

Two counties farther east in Hughes County, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials describe Key as a "suspect in the homicides" of 53-year-old Ronny Key and 73-year-old Katherine Fritz. They were killed late Friday or early Saturday at their home south of Holdenville. Authorities haven't said if Rodney Key is related to victim Ronny Key.

