Vacant for decades, Detroit's train station may get new life

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

Florida, Alabama and Mississippi have launched emergency preparations ahead of the arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto The slow-moving system is expected to cause wet misery across the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast over the holiday weekend.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). Gulfport, Miss., residents shovel sand into bags at a Harrison County Road Department sand bagging location, while preparing for Subtropical Storm Alberto to make its way through the Gulf of Mexico, Saturday, May 26, 2018. ...

A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.

(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...

A new police report says a Tesla that crashed in Utah while in Autopilot mode accelerated just before it smashed into a stopped fire truck.

(South Jordan Police Department via AP, File). FILE -In this Friday, May 11, 2018, file photo released by the South Jordan Police Department shows a traffic collision involving a Tesla Model S sedan with a Fire Department mechanic truck stopped at a re...

The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Lilly Mucarsel, a native of Ecuador, poses for a picture in her office Friday, May 25, 2018, in Tustin, Calif. Mucarsel, 62, of Southern California finds herself reverting to English when she attends a baseball game or goes to...

The family of a student wounded during a school shooting in Indiana says she is in critical but stable condition.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Empty school buses leave after a shooting at Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding another stu...

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). In a Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, a sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., tells the public no one is allowed in. Multiple areas of national forests around Arizona are closed because o...

Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Law enforcement officers walk outside Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding a...

Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...

Vacant for decades and synonymous with urban blight, Detroit's old train station may get new life, locals hope, with Ford Motor Co.

(Tanya Moutzalias /The Ann Arbor News via AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2017, file photo, guests attend Detroit Homecoming IV at Detroit's most iconic structure, the Michigan Central train station, which opened its doors for the first time since ...

(AP Photo/Corey Williams). This May 25, 2018, photo shows the old Michigan Central Station in Detroit. Ford Motor Co. board member Edsel B. Ford II has said the company was in talks with the train station's owner about buying it, but some won't believ...

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) - The last train left Michigan Central Station 30 years ago and it has stood vacant ever since, a hulking embodiment of Detroit's long decline from America's manufacturing engine to its biggest municipal bankruptcy.

The 105-year-old building that once handled all of Detroit's passenger rail traffic closed in 1988 due to a decline in ridership and took on a new life in the subsequent years as a must-see destination for urban explorers, the homeless and scavengers, who picked it clean of anything valuable.

After years of failed short-lived plans to repurpose the dated 500,000-square-foot, 18-story building, its future may be crystalizing: The Ford Motor Co. is moving into the surrounding neighborhood of Corktown and - according to Ford board member Edsel B. Ford II - is in talks to buy the old station.

Few details about the company's interest have been made public. On Thursday, the Dearborn-based automaker began moving about 200 members of its electric and autonomous vehicle business teams into a refurbished former factory a few blocks from the train station. The move allows the automaker to strengthen its development of self-driving vehicles. It could use the train station for a similar purpose, as it's unlikely to use it for manufacturing.

"We expect to grow our presence in Detroit and will share more details in the future," Ford spokeswoman Dawn Booker told The Associated Press in an email.

Billionaire Manuel "Matty" Moroun, who bought the building in the 1990s and also owns the nearby Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, didn't reply to requests to discuss the former train station's future and possible sale.

Though Ford has deep roots in the Detroit area, some locals are taking a wait-and-see approach to the company's interest in the property, which has been pitched as a possible police headquarters or retail space and casino over the years. The City Council wanted it demolished and forgotten.

"We've heard a lot of stories. They come and go," said Stephen Bryant, general manager of the nearby Mercury bar and restaurant. "I'm not going to dwell too much into it unless I see a (Ford) sign go up."

Stephen McGee, who is restoring an old house near the station, said such a large reinvestment by Ford would send "an international signal to other companies" about the city.

"A company of that size would be the only way a building of that size would come back the right way," McGee, 36, said of Ford.

Michigan Central Station was completed in 1913 and was a busy rail hub for decades. But as people traveled more by car and plane, demand for rail service waned. In 1986, its 3-story depot handled about 64,000 passengers, down from 82,400 the year before. It closed two years later, giving way to scavengers who stripped it of everything of value, including its wiring and plumbing.

The edifice fronted by massive columns that jut from an elaborate yet faded entrance piqued the interest of urban explorers, the curious and squatters, and it became the most iconic symbol of Detroit's fall from greatness. One explorer was hurt in 2012 after falling 30-40 feet through the floor and into the basement, and razor wire fencing was eventually erected to keep people out.

Moroun installed new windows and working lights a few years ago, and an invitation-only gathering was held in the depot last September as part of an annual event to bring investment to Detroit.

"It's a beautiful backdrop. At night - now that they have lights in there - it's not so dark and dismal," Bryant said.

A refurbished and open Michigan Central would anchor Corktown, which has trendy bars and restaurants and is one of the neighborhoods in and around downtown Detroit that are on the upswing.

Bryant said business has been good at the Mercury, but having hundreds of Ford employees working out of the building would be great for other local businesses.

Several other cities in the region have found new uses for their train stations in recent years.

New York state pledged $5 million to help make Buffalo's Central Terminal concourse functional for community and private use. Preservationists stepped in to save the station after it closed in 1979.

Cincinnati's 85-year-old Union Terminal is being renovated and is home to the Cincinnati Museum Center. A voter-approved sales tax is helping fund the work. Fort Wayne, Indiana's, Baker Street station closed in 1990. A local architect later bought and worked to renovate the building. It's now is a banquet facility.

"If you can take something that's the symbol of something negative and turn it into something positive it's a big deal," said Michael Stern, an urban and landscape design consultant based in Jackson, Wyoming. "It's the 'how' that's the challenge."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.