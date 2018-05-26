House hopefuls draw on Trump's refusal to reveal tax returns

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through courts and that'll continue, no matter what the Supreme Court decides in the case of a baker who wouldn't create a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset. A flood of lawsuits over LGBT rights is making its way through the courts and will continue, no matter the outcome in the...

Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.

(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...

A father and son have pleaded guilty to wire fraud related to an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants in a secretive sect say was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.

(Jennifer Emert/WLOS via AP). Jerry Gross arrives at the federal courthouse in Asheville, NC., Friday, May 25, 2018. He and his son, who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina called Word of Faith Fellowship Church, pleaded guilty t...

The Trump administration's harsh rhetoric and tougher policies toward immigrants have made some Spanish speakers self-conscious about speaking other languages in public.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Lilly Mucarsel, a native of Ecuador, poses for a picture in her office Friday, May 25, 2018, in Tustin, Calif. Mucarsel, 62, of Southern California finds herself reverting to English when she attends a baseball game or goes to...

A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...

(AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca). In a Thursday, May 24, 2018, photo, a sign posted at a trail leading into the national forest in Flagstaff, Ariz., tells the public no one is allowed in. Multiple areas of national forests around Arizona are closed because o...

Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Law enforcement officers walk outside Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding a...

The family of a young, black Virginia man who was fatally shot by police while naked and unarmed says the release of body-camera footage has brought more questions than answers.

(Richmond Police via AP). This still image taken from the Richmond, Va., Police body camera shows a police officer pointing his gun at Marcus-David Peters on May 14, 2018, in Richmond, Va. Police Chief Alfred Durham on Friday, May 25, released the vide...

Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file). FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2017 file photo, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., speaks during a news conference at the Republican congressional retreat in Philadelphia. President Donald Trump's unwillingness to release his ...

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file). FILE - In this March 17, 2017 file photo, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump's unwillingness to release his tax returns is he...

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, file). FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo, Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., left, watches as President Donald Trump greets Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., right, at the 2018 House and Senate Republican M...

(Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review via AP). In this Jan. 21, 2018, photo, Democratic congressional candidate Lisa Brown speaks after the 2018 Spokane Women's March in Spokane, Wash. President Donald Trump's unwillingness to release his tax returns i...

(Dan Pelle/The Spokesman-Review via AP). In this May 6, 2018 photo, Democratic congressional candidate Lisa Brown, center, who is challenging U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., greets walkers at the Lilac Bloomsday Run in Spokane, Wash. Preside...

By AHMED NAMATALLA

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) - President Donald Trump's unwillingness to release his tax returns is helping renew a debate on whether the practice should be expected of elected federal office holders ahead of this year's midterms.

Although there's no constitutional requirement for candidates or elected officials to make their returns public, Trump has broken with more than four decades of tradition set by previous presidents. In Congress, almost half of lawmakers have called on Trump to disclose the documents, but just 1 of every 10 have released their own, according to data compiled by Roll Call last year.

In an election year where the balance of power in the House hinges on two dozen so-called toss-up districts, some candidates are capitalizing on the issue to claim the high ground in transparency.

Most of those districts are held by Republicans trying to distance themselves from Trump, but the strategy may pressure more legislators from both parties and candidates vying for their seats to disclose tax documents, according to Lee Drutman, senior fellow at New America, a nonpartisan research house.

"For Democrats, it's a way of indirectly invoking the Trump issue without having to directly campaign against Trump in competitive districts," Drutman said. "It's a fair concern for people. If you're voting for a member of Congress, it's reasonable to understand how they made their money and what the potential sources of influence and conflict of interest are."

In Washington state's 5th District, Republican incumbent Cathy McMorris Rodgers released her returns last month for the first time since winning the House seat in 2004. The move came in response to a request by the Spokesman-Review newspaper, prompting her Democratic opponent Lisa Brown to do the same. The district, which borders Idaho and where McMorris Rodgers has enjoyed easy victories, is one of 24 classified as toss-up contests in November by The Cook Political Report.

"In the last couple of years, the congresswoman felt that trust and confidence in representative government has been broken, so she's doing her part to restore it by doing what she believes is right," said Jared Powell, a spokesman for McMorris Rodgers. "She wanted to show that she voted for the tax reform bill for all the right reasons, which is that it provides relief for the middle class, creates jobs, and makes filing easier."

Two McMorris Rodgers' constituents, interviewed in downtown Spokane, Washington, expressed modest interest in the issue of tax returns.

"I like it. Not that I read them," said Joanne Krupke, 65, who lives near Davenport, Washington. "Just to show transparency."

Sally Dashiell, 41, of Spokane, said she thinks politicians should generally release their tax returns.

"I'd be for it," she said. "But it's not a big deal."

Last year, the Republican-controlled House and Senate passed the biggest changes to U.S. tax laws in three decades over criticism from Democrats that they disproportionately benefit corporations and the wealthy. In addition to basic income and tax and charity payments, legislators' returns would reveal capital market investments that could be impacted by those changes.

Federal law requires candidates to file financial disclosure forms that record wide ranges, rather than specific values, of income and assets and don't show whether taxes were paid. At issue are people's right to privacy and the potential usefulness of information obtained from tax returns, said Abigail Blanco, who teaches economics at the University of Tampa.

"If someone's business dealings indicate they're more inclined to engage in cronyism, that's important for people to know," said Blanco, "But if someone is making a half a million dollars from a legitimate business, then having people digging into their tax returns isn't very productive or indicative of whether or not they're qualified to do their job on a national level."

But it's not just in competitive districts that the issue is being raised. In New York's 23rd, a safe Republican seat held by Rep. Tom Reed since 2010, Democratic challenger Eddie Sundquist has released five years of his tax returns and is promising voters to draft a measure that would require all congressional candidates to do the same. The action is part of his effort to build a new caucus within the Democratic Party that would put term limits on the party's leadership positions in both chambers.

Reed was one of 23 Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee that thwarted an effort by Democrats last year to force Trump to turn over his returns.

"We've got an administration that's more covert than ever, and it's unwilling to be accountable," Sundquist said. "We think all politicians need to be accountable to the people they represent."

In another expected close Washington state race, the top two Democratic candidates in the 8th District have released their tax returns, raising pressure on Republican Dino Rossi to end his long-held resistance to the practice. One of the Democrats, Kim Schrier, likened Rossi's refusal to Trump's stance.

In Colorado's 6th District, Republican Mike Coffman has disclosed his returns since 2014, despite winning by comfortable margins since joining the House in 2008.

"It's a bigger issue now because of the hubbub around Trump's returns, but the congressman has always shown that transparency is a core part of his identity and brand," said Coffman's spokesman, Tyler Sandeberg. "He absolutely thinks that others should release theirs. People should have a right to judge the full history of the man or woman that wants to run for Congress."

___

