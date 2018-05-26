The Latest: Family: Shot student is critical but stable - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

The Latest: Family: Shot student is critical but stable

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at an Indiana middle school (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

The family of a student shot during a school shooting in Indiana says she is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.

Ella Whistler was shot in a classroom Friday morning at Noblesville West Middle School near Indianapolis.

The family released a statement late Friday night saying Elle is doing well at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. They say she remains in critical condition but is stable.

Her family says they're still processing what happened and why. They're also thanking first responders, police and medical staff.

Police say 29-year-old science teacher Jason Seaman tackled the shooter and is being credited with preventing more injuries. Seaman was also shot but is in good condition at an Indianapolis hospital.

The suspected shooter is a student. He's in police custody.

___

12:05 a.m.

Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

Noblesville police Lt. Bruce Barnes said Friday that the girl was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

Barnes also identifies the teacher as 29-year-old Jason Seaman, who's also hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Police earlier said a Noblesville West Middle School student armed with two handguns opened fire inside a classroom. Another student told ABC News that Seaman "immediately" ran toward the gunman and tackled him to the ground.

The suspect was arrested. Barnes says he didn't suffer any "apparent injuries."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

