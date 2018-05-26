Resistance makes subtle impact even where Trump is popular

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

A storm moving slowly through the Caribbean Sea is threatening to bring heavy rainfall, mudslides, and flash floods to parts of Mexico, Cuba, Florida and the eastern U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...

Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Law enforcement officers walk outside Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding a...

(Robert Scheer/The Indianapolis Star via AP). Law enforcement officers walk outside Noblesville West Middle School in Noblesville, Ind., after a shooting on Friday, May 25, 2018. A male student opened fire at the suburban Indianapolis school wounding a...

The family of a young, black Virginia man who was fatally shot by police while naked and unarmed says the release of body-camera footage has brought more questions than answers.

The family of a young, black Virginia man who was fatally shot by police while naked and unarmed says the release of body-camera footage has brought more questions than answers.

(Richmond Police via AP). This still image taken from the Richmond, Va., Police body camera shows a police officer pointing his gun at Marcus-David Peters on May 14, 2018, in Richmond, Va. Police Chief Alfred Durham on Friday, May 25, released the vide...

(Richmond Police via AP). This still image taken from the Richmond, Va., Police body camera shows a police officer pointing his gun at Marcus-David Peters on May 14, 2018, in Richmond, Va. Police Chief Alfred Durham on Friday, May 25, released the vide...

The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is seeking to bar the media from covering court hearings after he was accused of assaulting his father last year.

The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is seeking to bar the media from covering court hearings after he was accused of assaulting his father last year.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File). FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2008, file photo, Track Palin, son of Sarah Palin, is shown during the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sara...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File). FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2008, file photo, Track Palin, son of Sarah Palin, is shown during the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sara...

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...

Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed bystanders.

Authorities say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of shooting three people at an Oklahoma City restaurant before being killed by two armed...

(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...

(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...

The president of the University of Southern California has agreed to step down amid a sex scandal involving a school gynecologist.

The president of the University of Southern California has agreed to step down amid a sex scandal involving a school gynecologist.

Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.

Harvey Weinstein's arrest in New York Friday is a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement, but it remains uncertain whether it will be repeated in other cases involving powerful men accused of sexual misconduct.

(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...

(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...

(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...

(Jefferson Siegel/New York Daily News via AP, Pool). Harvey Weinstein, right, appears at his arraignment with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman, in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday, May 25, 2018 in New York. Weinstein is charged with two counts of rape and...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File). FILE - In this Monday, April 2, 2018 file photo, a crowd of teachers and supporters cheer during a protest at the state capitol in Oklahoma City. The state legislature, controlled by a GOP supermajority, had cut education ...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Vicki Toombs, left, handles the timing of speakers at a Democratic Congressional Forum in Edmond, Okla., Thursday, May 10, 2018. Toombs was watching the returns on election night 2016 when she received a text from her 22-year-ol...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Dana Shadid moderates a forum of Oklahoma 5th congressional district seat Democratic candidates for the group Edmond Democratic Women in Edmond, Okla., Thursday, May 10, 2018. The group, now with 300 members, formed in the weeks...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Volunteer Chelsea Abney, right, looks over paperwork with Danielle Ezell, Democratic state senate candidate, as they knock on doors in The Village, Okla., Saturday, May 12, 2018. “It’s actually proven this is how elections are w...

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Chelsea Abney, right, walks with Danielle Ezell, Democratic state senate candidate, as they knock on doors in The Village, Okla., Saturday, May 12, 2018. Abney grew up surrounded by red. She was a reliable Republican herself unt...

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

EDMOND, Oklahoma (AP) - Vicki Toombs was watching the returns on election night 2016 when her phone buzzed - a text from her 22-year-old son Beau in Chicago. Beau, who is gay, was afraid that the new administration would end the Affordable Care Act and with it the insurance he and his friends used to pay for the drugs that protected them from HIV and AIDS.

"I just felt the bottom drop out of my world," said Toombs, 61. She felt she'd failed her son, as if Donald Trump's election was somehow her fault. She had to do something.

So, in one of the reddest cities in one of the reddest states in the union, Toombs sought out the Resistance.

It wasn't as easy as it might be in places like New York, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., where multitudes of college-educated, predominantly white women have joined a rolling boil of activism since Trump's election. The Democratic party and liberals are plentiful on the coasts, but light on the ground in swathes of the country that hold the majority of electoral votes and congressional seats.

But even in Edmond, Oklahoma, Toombs has found her sisters-in-arms. And it's the reach of anti-Trump forces into red states like Oklahoma that gives Democrats hopes of a national resurgence, though no one suggests that the heartland will change its political allegiance on a dime.

Regardless, the simple act of local liberals emerging from their shells has the potential to subtly change the dynamics in places like Edmond.

"It's been a revelation," Toombs said of joining a group of more than 300 Democratic women in Edmond, a place she believed housed only a couple of other members of her political tribe. "We're excited and also apprehensive thinking of what the fall's going to be like. I hold my breath, hoping we created enough energy."

These days, Toombs texts her son excitedly to tell him about how she and her fellow activists have made calls and knocked doors for Democratic candidates running for special elections and helped win four of five legislative seats. How they have supported thousands of teachers who marched on the state capitol and won additional education funding from the GOP-controlled state legislature and Republican governor. How they helped recruit candidates for every possible office in November, from their local city council to state legislative seats where Republicans usually garner double the votes of Democrats.

In states like Oklahoma, activists often say they came "out of the closet" when they started wearing their political affiliations on their sleeves after years of hiding them to avoid conflict. Still, they blanch at the term "The Resistance" and try to avoid mentioning Trump, knowing the key to swaying their neighbors is finding common ground on local issues rather than rehashing divisive national debates.

"I don't necessarily think minds have been changed on Donald Trump and we don't encourage our candidates to talk about national politics," said Anna Langthorn, chair of the Oklahoma Democratic Party.

The emphasis on local issues makes particular sense in Oklahoma, which has seen mounting dissatisfaction over the low-tax, small-government approach of the current GOP administration. About 20 percent of schools in the state are only open four days a week and Republicans this year had to raise some taxes to patch a hole created in part when the state's leaders slashed levies on the oil and gas firms that dominate Oklahoma's economy.

Activists and the Democratic party they're hoping to rejuvenate have their work cut out for them in Oklahoma, which Trump won with 65 percent of the vote in 2016. But even though Democrats are clearly outnumbered in Oklahoma and in other red states - and even though they know they face long odds - they believe intensity is a great leveler.

"It only takes a couple of hundred people to elect your state representative," Langthorn said.

___

Jeremy Pressman, a political scientist at the University of Connecticut, has kept track of demonstrations since Trump's inauguration with another colleague. They totaled 6,700 in 2017 alone, involving 6 million people or more, not just in liberal cities but in small towns in red states like Alaska, Michigan and, of course, Oklahoma.

"We're so used to seeing these maps every four years of us divided in red and blue, but these protests tend to make a counterpoint - in every red there's blue and in every blue, red," Pressman said.

But closeted as they are - and dispersed as they are - would-be activists sometimes find it hard to connect.

Janeen Axtell recalled how nervous she rode past the cattle pastures of eastern Oklahoma, en route to a rally of teachers at the state capital, three hours to the west.

She was sharing the Chevy Suburban with a half-dozen other teachers from the rural school district where she teaches high school science, and even though she'd been there eight years she knew nothing of her coworkers' political leanings. Axtell didn't even dare look them up on Facebook. But, during the trip, the gripes began to bubble up - about the cuts in education and social services made by the state legislature, the way the energy industry has a lock on state government. Axtell was relieved to find that she'd been surrounded by allies the whole time.

Still, a month later, Axtell hasn't asked her newfound allies for their opinions on the president. Axtell unloads on Trump in safer confines - in conversations with other, like-minded activists across the state who, like her, are active in the Indivisible movement. It's been a way for Oklahoma's isolated liberals to keep their sanity, especially in rural areas.

Sherry Wallis, an information technology consultant who lives in the same county as Axtell, could barely handle the political isolation in 2016. "I was feeling very alone," she said. "A lot of childhood friends I had and new colleagues I met, I don't talk to anymore."

Then she heard about a bus that would travel for 24 hours from Oklahoma to Washington DC for the initial Women's March and she leapt at the chance. "It's something I wouldn't trade for the world," Wallis said of the trip, which connected her with a new array of activist friends across the state. She thinks little of driving four hours to go to a meeting of activists.

Those connections are a lifeline for people like Wallis, who live in the most conservative parts of the state, where Trump/Pence campaign signs still adorn lawns. Liberals are rare out here, as are college graduates. Oklahoma ranks 42nd in the nation for the share of its population with a bachelor's degree or higher - the group that has been most active since Trump's election.

That's given the Resistance a somewhat homogenous cast. In meetings in Oklahoma and elsewhere, activists wonder how they can draw younger people into their movement. Even at the recent March for Our Lives in Washington, D.C., organized by the teenage survivors of the Parkland school shooting, the median age was 49, according to surveys conducted by University of Maryland sociology professor Dana Fisher.

"There's no data to say the Resistance is representative of most of America," said Fisher, who's writing a book on the movement. "But that's not to say it can't make social changes that way - the tea party wasn't representative of America, either."

___

Chelsea Abney grew up surrounded by red. She was a reliable Republican herself until 2015, when she took an online quiz during the party's crowded presidential primary to see which candidate she should vote for.

The quiz told her she was a Hillary Clinton voter.

"I was horrified," said Abney, 34, who lives in the Oklahoma City suburb of Mustang. "I couldn't believe it."

But as she checked the internet to try to convince herself to oppose Clinton, Abney said, "the more I fell in love with her."

Despondent after the election, Abney was inspired by a plea from the comedian Chelsea Handler for people angry at Trump to get involved in local politics. She started volunteering for state legislative campaigns. Her father severed all ties with her but Abney was undaunted. "I couldn't just sit here and watch the Kardashians anymore," she said.

On a recent Sunday afternoon Abney gave marching orders to about a dozen canvassers who'd gathered in the living room of Danielle Ezell, Democratic state Senate candidate in Oklahoma City. "It's actually proven this is how elections are won," Abney told the volunteers before laying out goals for the day - get commitments for three yard signs from the voters on canvassers' lists.

Taz Al-Michael didn't need the pep talk. At 18, he volunteers for two other campaigns along with Ezell's. Al-Michael, a college student, was brought to the U.S. illegally from Bangladesh when he was 9 months old. A program authorized by President Obama, that Trump wants to end, provides him with a driver's license and protection from deportation. Trump's election gave him purpose. "I just couldn't take it anymore," he said.

Al-Michael knocked on the door of Carol Cater's humble bungalow in a modest neighborhood in central Oklahoma City. Cater, 73, hobbled to the front and cracked the door open, her show dogs inside yipping.

She asked Al-Michael, skeptically, which party he was with. When he said "Democrat," she stepped outside.

"You're the first Democrat to come and see me. Everyone who's come by is a Republican," Cater said. She agreed to take a yard sign.

But in Oklahoma, activists could reach every enthusiastic Democrat in the state and they'd still lose badly. Pat McFerron, a veteran GOP strategist there, said the party's recent gains came in special elections when their motivated voters have outsized impact. In November, when more regular voters join them at the polls, it'll be harder to make a dent.

"In a high-turnout environment, it'll be difficult for Democrats to make inroads," McFerron said, predicting they'd gain fewer than five additional seats in the legislature. Republicans hold 72 of the 101 seats in the lower house and 39 of 48 senate seats, as well as every statewide and federal elected office.

Jackie Phillips is hoping to overcome those long odds. The Republican state representative she's challenging in November garnered twice as many votes as his Democratic opponent in 2016.

Phillips, 50, is a member of Edmond Democratic Women, the same group that Vicki Toombs joined after Trump's election. It was founded around the dining room table of a former chamber of commerce director shortly after the election and now has more than 300 members.

On a recent evening, members of the group gathered at a popular pizzeria. They talked about how they used to keep their political views under wraps, and about the halting progress they've made. Even now, they sometimes find it hard to believe that they can be so public in their liberalism - such as when Phillips mentioned she had been talking with Planned Parenthood, anathema to the right.

Jill Ogden, a 42-year-old wine shop owner, gasped.

"You just said the two words out loud!" she exclaimed. "I've never said the words out loud!"

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.