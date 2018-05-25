Palin's son seeks to bar media in assault proceedings

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

A father and son who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to charges in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.

Officials say residents of an Idaho town have been told not to drink its well water amid concerns that a fired municipal worker found dead in his home may have contaminated it.

(AP Photo/Kimberlee Kruesi, File). FILE - In this Thursday, May 26, 2016, file photo, a sign welcomes residents and visitors to the tiny town in Dietrich, Idaho. Residents of tge Idaho town have been told not to drink the water after a fired municipal ...

The first named tropical weather system of the 2018 hurricane season formed Friday, as the National Hurricane Center said a disturbance moving toward the Gulf of Mexico is now Subtropical Storm Alberto.

Alberto it is: First named tropical system chugs toward Gulf

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is seeking to bar the media from covering court hearings after he was accused of assaulting his father last year.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File). FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2008, file photo, Track Palin, son of Sarah Palin, is shown during the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sara...

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...

The president of the University of Southern California has agreed to step down amid a sex scandal involving a school gynecologist.

NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File). FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2008 file photo, Track Palin, son of then-Republican vice presidential candidate Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, attends the Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minn. The eldest son of for...

By RACHEL D'ORO

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The eldest son of former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin is seeking to bar the media from covering court hearings after he was accused of assaulting his father last year at the family home in Alaska.

A lawyer for Track Palin, 29, filed a motion Friday to prohibit or limit media access to proceedings in Veterans Court, including a hearing scheduled to take place Tuesday.

Palin's attorney, Patrick Bergt, said the motion was filed on grounds to ensure the case does not become a distraction to other veterans in the system. Veterans Court is part of Alaska's therapeutic court system.

Bergt said he also plans to file an application next week to formally transfer the case to the Veterans Court. The case is officially in Superior Court in Palmer north of Anchorage.

Anchorage District Court Judge David Wallace denied media requests to cover pre-trial proceedings earlier this week in Veterans Court. He cited an administrative rule that requires media requests to be submitted at least 24 hours ahead of time as the reason for barring reporters, though judges have leeway and have granted approval in a much shorter timeframe.

Wallace was appointed to the bench by Sarah Palin when she was Alaska's governor. A phone message left at the court asking if Wallace planned to recuse himself because of that tie was not immediately returned.

Anchorage-based media attorney John McKay said he has no issue with Wallace overseeing the case, even as a Sarah Palin appointee. The system allows either side to pre-empt a judge if they feel it's appropriate, McKay said.

"I think we have an excellent system of picking judges and an excellent track record with judges," he said.

McKay said he didn't know enough about the defense motion regarding the media to comment on it.

Track Palin was arrested in December after his mother told authorities her son was on some kind of medication and "freaking out." A police affidavit says father Todd Palin was bleeding from head cuts. He told police the dispute began when his son called to pick up his truck from the Palins' home in Wasilla.

According to the affidavit, Todd Palin said he told Track Palin not to come to the house but that his son said he would come anyway to beat him up. Todd Palin told police he got his pistol "to protect his family."

Track Palin told police he broke a window, disarmed his father and put him on the ground.

A Wasilla police officer wrote in the affidavit that Todd and Sarah Palin had left the home when police arrived and that she was visibly upset.

Track Palin yelled at officers, calling them peasants, and "moved around in a strange manner" before being arrested without incident, the affidavit says.

He told police he "consumed a few beers earlier," the document says.

Track Palin pleaded not guilty in January to a felony burglary charge in the incident. He also faces misdemeanor charges of assault and criminal mischief.

In 2016, Track Palin was suspected of punching his then-girlfriend, who then became concerned that he was going to shoot himself with a rifle, court documents said.

He faced several charges but pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm while intoxicated, and the other charges were dismissed.

His then-girlfriend later filed for custody of their child and requested a protective order against Track Palin, who served in Iraq for a year in 2008.

Sarah Palin indicated that post-traumatic stress disorder might have been a factor in that case.

Veterans Court gives eligible veterans the option of enrolling in mental health treatment programs instead of a traditional sentence.

___

Follow Rachel D'Oro at https://twitter.com/rdoro

