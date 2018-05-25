2 People In Critical Condition After Rollover Accident In SW OKC

Following the chaos of yesterday’s active shooter event in Oklahoma City, News 9 tracked Police scanner recordings.More >>
Following the chaos of yesterday’s active shooter event in Oklahoma City, News 9 tracked Police scanner recordings.More >>
An Oklahoma City restaurant owner says while he has never been “a gun person,” he’s considering going to class and getting trained to acquire a conceal and carry permit, in light of what happened at Louie’s on the Lake Hefner Thursday night.More >>
An Oklahoma City restaurant owner says while he has never been “a gun person,” he’s considering going to class and getting trained to acquire a conceal and carry permit, in light of what happened at Louie’s on the Lake Hefner Thursday night.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.