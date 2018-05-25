1 Dead, 1 Critical After Rollover Accident In SW OKC - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

1 Dead, 1 Critical After Rollover Accident In SW OKC

By Kaitlyn Hawpe, News9.com
One adult has died and a child remains in critical condition after a rollover accident in southwest Oklahoma City, officials said. 

According to report, the rollover took place around 9 p.m. Friday near southwest 55th Street and south Agnew Avenue.

Authorities say two vehicles driving at a very high rate of speed collided causing both vehicles to flip and hit other cars.

One of the drives was taken to the hospital where they later died. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates as information becomes available. 

