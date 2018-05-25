Locals Expressing New Interest In Conceal Carry Permits

An Oklahoma City restaurant owner says while he has never been “a gun person,” he’s considering going to class and getting trained to acquire a conceal and carry permit, in light of what happened at Louie’s on the Lake Hefner Thursday night.

Gary Goldman owns Cultivar Mexican Kitchen in downtown Oklahoma City. He says he not only feels awful for the restaurant group that operates Louie’s, he almost feels compelled to get a conceal and carry permit.

“I’ve got kids, I have a four year old and an eight year old girl, and I just have a different take on life. And seeing these things happen, just kind of brightens the light bulb on you, and changing your thought process on things,” Goldman said.

Former H and H Shooting Sports Owner Miles Hall estimates he’s helped more than 100,000 Oklahomans get their conceal and carry permits over the past 36 years. He says he wouldn’t be surprised if there’s an uptick in people who apply.

“The fact that somebody was able to stop the bad aggressions of somebody, that’s a good thing. But it’s not like they’re gonna say “It’s Miller Time,” Hall said. “It doesn’t work that way. The people who do this, they carry that burden for the rest of their life. But it is better to have that burden than to do nothing and watch people get killed you know, aimlessly.”