Sounds Of Gunfire At Louie’s Captured By Videographer - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Sounds Of Gunfire At Louie’s Captured By Videographer

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Videographer Heidi Hernandez went to Lake Hefner Thursday evening to try out her new camera. She started to record the serene water and shots rang out nearby at Louie’s Grill & Bar.

Several seconds into her video clip, at least 13 rounds can be heard.

She was shocked to hear the sounds, turned off her camera and left the area.

“I was shaking,” she said. “I’m shaking right now just to remember what happened yesterday.”

Investigators spent hours and hours processing the scene that night.

And Hernandez said she hardly slept -- heartbroken for the victims and shaken by her close call.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.