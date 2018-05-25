Sounds Of Gunfire At Louie’s Captured By Videographer

Videographer Heidi Hernandez went to Lake Hefner Thursday evening to try out her new camera. She started to record the serene water and shots rang out nearby at Louie’s Grill & Bar.

Several seconds into her video clip, at least 13 rounds can be heard.

She was shocked to hear the sounds, turned off her camera and left the area.

“I was shaking,” she said. “I’m shaking right now just to remember what happened yesterday.”

Investigators spent hours and hours processing the scene that night.

And Hernandez said she hardly slept -- heartbroken for the victims and shaken by her close call.