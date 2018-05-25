The Latest: Rants about demonic possession linked to shooter

The families of two students killed in the Parkland, Florida, school shootings are suing the gun manufacturer that built and the store that sold the weapon used in the attack that killed 17

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a Navy SEAL who oversaw a daring assault and rescue mission on a snowy Afghanistan mountaintop in 2002

President Donald Trump is canceling the June 12 summit with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, citing the "tremendous anger and open hostility" in a recent statement from North Korea

Actress Rose McGowan says she's 'still in shock' that Harvey Weinstein will finally be appearing in court in New York City, and she sees it as a win for all of the women who have accused him of sexual misconduct

Rose McGowan on Weinstein: 'One win is a win for all of us'

Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

President Donald Trump is welcoming North Korea's statement that it was still willing to meet despite his cancellation of the summit

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says 'talking to them now'

A British woman who says Harvey Weinstein subjected her to unwanted groping and kissing in 1991 says she's thrilled at his arrest Friday on sex charges involving two other women.

NBA player Sterling Brown says he tried to remain calm when Milwaukee police used a stun gun to take him down during his arrest for a parking violation.

(Milwaukee Police Department via AP). This Jan. 26, 2018 police body-camera footage released by Milwaukee Police Department shows NBA Bucks guard Sterling Brown as he talks to arresting police officers after being shot by a stun gun in a Walgreens park...

A father and son who belong to a secretive evangelical church in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to charges in an unemployment benefits scheme that former congregants have said was part of a plan to keep money flowing into the church.

(AP Photo/Don Ryan). Clothing is strewn on the sidewalk at the scene where pedestrians were hit by a motorists in Portland, Ore., Friday, May 25, 2018. Authorities say paramedics tended to "multiple patients" after a hit-and-run driver struck pedestria...

Police say a small, decomposing body found in central Kansas is likely that of 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez, a Wichita boy who has been missing since February.

(Travis Heying/The Wichita Eagle via AP, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2018, file photo, Emily Glass appears in Sedgwick County District Court in Wichita, Kan. Glass, the stepmother of a 5-year-old Wichita boy who has been missing since February, was f...

Authorities say an eruption at the summit of a volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has sent an ash cloud about 10,000 feet into the air.

(George F. Lee/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP). In this May 23, 2018 photo, lava erupts in the air in Leilani Estates area near Pahoa, Hawaii. The Kilauea volcano has opened more than 20 vents in the ground that have released lava, sulfur dioxide and ...

University of California, Berkeley officials are asking for help naming three fluffy peregrine falcon chicks that hatched last month in the upper reaches of the Campanile bell tower on campus.

(Mary Malec via AP). In this May 17, 2018 photo provided by Mary Malec are two peregrine falcon chicks in the Campanile bell tower on the University of California, Berkeley campus in Berkeley, Calif. University officials are asking for help naming thre...

The U.S. government's only underground nuclear waste repository was evacuated after a drum of waste was found to be misaligned inside its packaging.

Police say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of opening fire at a lake-side restaurant in Oklahoma City.

(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Police officers stand at the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and ...

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis hospital are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

Authorities have detained someone in what they described as an "active shooter" situation at a suburban Indianapolis middle school.

(Sarah Phipps/The Oklahoman via AP). Authorities work the scene of a shooting on the east side of Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 24, 2018. A man armed with a pistol walked into Louie’s On The Lake restaurant at the dinner hour and opened f...

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at a restaurant in Oklahoma City (all times local):

5:45 p.m.

Police say a Facebook page in which a man claims his television is possessed by the devil belongs to the man suspected of opening fire at a lake-side restaurant in Oklahoma City.

Police spokeswoman Megan Morgan said Friday police believe the Facebook page is that of 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman, who was shot dead by two bystanders after Thursday night's shooting.

The page uses the same selfie profile photo as a YouTube channel where a man describes demons possessing his TV and being surrounded by computers. He calmly begs for help from "a real human," saying he's suicidal, lonely and "really losing it."

The director of the LGBT rights group Freedom Oklahoma, Troy Stevenson, says Tilghman also is the same man who distributed flyers across the city this year warning of demons taking over people's bodies.

Police say investigators are looking into the possibility that Tilghman suffered from a mental illness.

___

4:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City police say a man suspected of opening fire at a crowded lake-side restaurant before being shot dead by two bystanders was arrested once as a juvenile.

Police Capt. Bo Mathews said Friday that 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman had no other criminal record outside the 2003 arrest for domestic assault and battery.

A police report indicates Tilghman was 13 when he was arrested after he punched his mother several times in a dispute over a vacuum cleaner.

Mathews says Tilghman opened fire inside the Louie's On The Lake restaurant late Thursday. A woman and two girls were shot but survived. Police say they were in good condition Friday.

Tilghman was shot dead by two bystanders outside the restaurant.

___

1:30 p.m.

The man suspected of shooting three people inside an Oklahoma City restaurant before being fatally shot was licensed as an armed security guard.

Gerald Konkler with the Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training says 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman held an active license as an armed guard.

Konkler declined further comment, citing state privacy laws.

Oklahoma City police say Tilghman opened fire inside a local restaurant late Thursday, shooting and wounding a woman and two girls. He was later shot dead by two bystanders outside.

Police on Friday said the shooting appeared to be random but noted that Tilghman drove to the restaurant and wore protective gear for his ears and eyes. A police spokesman says it "looked like his mind was made up that he was going to discharge his firearm once he got there."

___

12:15 p.m.

Police say the man suspected of shooting three people inside an Oklahoma City restaurant had no criminal record or obvious connection to the victims or the restaurant.

Police say 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman opened fire inside Louie's On The Lake late Thursday, shooting and wounding a woman and two girls. Tilghman was later shot dead by two bystanders outside.

Oklahoma City Police Capt. Bo Mathews said during a news conference Friday that Tilghman's only interaction with local police was in 2003, during a domestic assault and battery when Tilghman was 13.

Mathews says the shooting appeared to be random, but noted that Tilghman drove to the restaurant and wore protective gear for his ears and eyes. Mathews says it "looked like his mind was made up that he was going to discharge his firearm once he got there."

___

10:15 a.m.

The National Rifle Association says it hopes a restaurant shooting in Oklahoma City in which the alleged shooter was shot dead by two armed citizens serves as a "wake-up call" for the state's Republican governor.

The NRA said in a tweet Friday that the shootings Thursday evening were an example of "how the best way to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun."

The NRA has been critical of Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin for vetoing a so-called constitutional carry bill that would have allowed adults to carry firearms without a license or training.

The Oklahoma City Police Department says two armed citizens shot and killed the alleged gunman after he emerged from a restaurant where at least three people were injured by gunfire.

___

10 a.m.

Police say three people were shot and wounded at an Oklahoma City restaurant and another man was injured while fleeing before the gunman was fatally shot by two armed citizens.

Police released a statement Friday saying 28-year-old Alexander Tilghman opened fire inside Louie's On The Lake on Thursday evening. A possible motive hasn't been released.

Police say the three people wounded by gunfire are a 39-year-old woman and two juvenile girls. An unnamed man fell and broke his arm while fleeing. All four are reported in good condition.

Police say Tilghman was then shot dead outside the restaurant by two citizens: Juan Carlos Nazario and Bryan Wittle.

The Hal Smith Restaurant Group owns the restaurant. The company says in a statement that the restaurant will be closed Friday and counselors will be available to employees and customers as needed.

___

This item has been corrected to show that one of the citizens who shot the suspected gunman is named Juan Carlos Nazario, not Carlos Nazario.

___

12 a.m.

Police say a man armed with a pistol walked into an Oklahoma City restaurant at the dinner hour and opened fire, wounding two customers, before being shot dead by a handgun-carrying civilian in the parking lot.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Louie's On The Lake, a restaurant on Lake Hefner.

Police Capt. Bo Matthews says a woman and a female juvenile were undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds but apparently "are going to survive." A man suffered a broken arm while trying to escape the shooting.

Authorities have not identified the injured patrons. Matthews says the dead suspect's identity also was not immediately known.

Matthews says police "have no reason to believe this is a terrorist type of incident." The motive was unclear otherwise.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.